Pakistan Charges Hafiz Saeed With Terror Financing

Pakistan counter-terrorism department said it has registered 23 cases against the chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and 12 aides for using five trusts to "raise funds for terrorism financing".



LAHORE:



Pakistani authorities on Wednesday booked 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his 12 accomplices for "terrorism financing" in 23 cases, amid growing international pressure on Islamabad to act against militant groups.



Comment: This is a welcome news. As of now, only one news channel is covering this in India so far.