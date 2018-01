Pakistan: Chai at Midnight

January 26, 2018Pakistan has a mixed reputation in the eyes of many Americans (including the president, according to his tweets ). When Pakistan is in the international news, it’s often for terrorism or sectarian violence. But while terrorist attacks do happen in the country —Young men on their motorbikes at night during Ramadan. Karachi, Pakistan, 2016Man with monkey who dances for money. Karachi, Pakistan, 2016Man selling cotton candy outside of the Jinnah Mausoleum. Karachi, Pakistan, 2016Women and a young boy waiting to cross the street. Karachi, Pakistan, 2016View from a food stall. Karachi, Pakistan, 2016Man walking down a back street. Karachi, Pakistan, 2016Pakistan Air Force Monument. Karachi, Pakistan, 2016Man having a drink at a small shop in the intense heat. Lahore, Pakistan, 2016Children playing video games in a small arcade. Lahore, Pakistan, 2016View from inside an Uber. Karachi, Pakistan, 2016Food vendor at a nighttime tea stall in the Empress Market. Karachi, Pakistan, 2016Source: The Diplomat