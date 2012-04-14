What's new

Pakistan Catholics protest after abduction, forced marriage of 13 year-old Catholic girl

1604186891852.png

Azoo Raja. Credit: Aid to the Church in Need UK


CNA Staff, Oct 29, 2020 / 10:15 am MT (CNA).-

Catholics in Pakistan are protesting a judge’s decision not to intervene after a 44-year-old man allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old Catholic girl, forced her to convert to Islam, and then married her.

According to UCA News, Arzoo Raja, a 13-year-old Catholic from Karachi was kidnapped in broad daylight Oct. 13 by Ali Azhar. Raja’s parents were informed days later by the police that their daughter had converted to Islam and had married Azhar, allegedly of her own free will. Her parents filed a police report.


Two weeks after her abduction, on Oct. 27, the Sindh High Court ruled the marriage was valid and that Azhar would not be arrested.

Technically, child marriage is illegal in Pakistan, but courts typically do not enforce these laws. Sharia Law, which is used in some judicial decisions in Pakistan, permits a child to be married after her first menstrual period.

Approximately 400 people protested the decision at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Karachi, and Christians in other parts of the country protested as well.

Fr. Saleh Diego, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Karachi, condemned the court for ruling without properly investigating the circumstances.

“Whatever happened in the court was shameful and deplorable. It was all lies that the girl was being sent to a shelter home,” said Diego. “The court, without checking or determining Arzoo’s age, ruled in favor of the abductors.”

Documentation proved that Raja was born in 2007 and is 13 years old.

Diego said that someone of Raja’s age cannot decide to accept Islam on her own, as she “still has a lot to learn about her own religion.”

“A 13-year-old cannot decide about her religion. She is an innocent girl whose statement should be declared null and void by the court,” he said.

The vicar general said there was a “disturbing trend” of Catholic girls being forcibly converted to Islam.

“Religious minorities living in Pakistan are concerned about the future of their daughters who are being converted to Islam,” he said. “But why only girls? Are our boys not good enough for religious conversion? Why are they not so easily converted?” he asked.

In February, the Sindh High Court ruled that a “marriage” between a 14-year-old girl who was kidnapped, forced to marry her abductor and convert to Islam was not a violation of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

The court found that as the girl had experienced her first menstrual period, the marriage was legal.

Pakistan Catholics protest after abduction, forced marriage of 13 year-old Catholic girl

Catholics in Pakistan are protesting a judge’s decision not to intervene after a 44-year-old man allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old Catholic girl, forced her to convert to Islam, and then married her.
Something seriously wrong with Pakistan society and courts as this is too regular a occurrence. 13 with 44 year old.
And not from some remote village but in the heart of Karachi.
Court allowing legal child abuse on a regular basis.
Shameful.
 
Enforcing the law should be the minimum responsibility of the government. If the girl honestly consented then the marriage should be done in public. The source maybe biased, but it is the responsibility of the government and police to investigate to find out what really happened and enforce the laws on the books.
 
FuturePAF said:
Enforcing the law should be the minimum responsibility of the government. If the girl honestly consented then the marriage should be done in public. The source maybe biased, but it is the responsibility of the government and police to investigate to find out what really happened and enforce the laws on the books.
It can never be justified after force abduction and marriage to 13-year old girl by 44 years old man.

It is too bad and sad...
 
Bring her back ASAP this is just disgusting insanity.
By the way for anyone saying she could have consented and she’s in ‘love’ ask yourselves can a 13 year old make such choices? If yes then would you be ok for a female relative for such an age to marry a man in his mid 40’s?

This is sick.
 
FuturePAF said:
Enforcing the law should be the minimum responsibility of the government. If the girl honestly consented then the marriage should be done in public. The source maybe biased, but it is the responsibility of the government and police to investigate to find out what really happened and enforce the laws on the books.
There is no consent from a 13yr old
 
Uncensored said:
a 13-year-old Catholic from Karachi was kidnapped in broad daylight Oct. 13 by Ali Azhar.
Uncensored said:
Sharia Law, which is used in some judicial decisions in Pakistan, permits a child to be married after her first menstrual period
Uncensored said:
In February, the Sindh High Court ruled that a “marriage” between a 14-year-old girl who was kidnapped, forced to marry her abductor and convert to Islam was not a violation of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.
What ugly courts decisions.
I hope someone kidnap children of those judges and... if this is the only way to change them.

May Allah help our minorities.

I think there was a thread few days ago about paediphilic french First Lady.

Macron has forgotten parts of French history ...... conveniently

Macron was 15 years old when he started having a sexual relationship with his 42 year old teacher. She was of course married with 3 kids. When her husband and school found out - she was moved to Tania school in the same city and little Macron was transferred 170 km away from the original city...
defence.pk


Seems it’s the norm in Pakistan :mad:
 
Dark1 said:
Something seriously wrong with Pakistan society and courts as this is too regular a occurrence. 13 with 44 year old.
And not from some remote village but in the heart of Karachi.
Court allowing legal child abuse on a regular basis.
Shameful.
Wonders of Islamic Pakistani law. The same law that -
  • sanctions a child's marriage post menstrual age which could even be 12 years old with a 50 year old.

  • sanctions the release CIA contract killer Raymond Davis who murdered in broad daylight two Pakistani's like as if they were stray dogs in Lahore because the relatives recieved "blood money" and pardoned the cold blood killer.
Yet retarded fcukfests in Pakistan want more of these medieval laws.
 
Vortex said:
Seems it’s the norm in Pakistan
Hahaha. Trust me in Pakistan that elite get upto debauchery that would make Paris bordello envious.
313ghazi said:
Apparently she's 18 years old. She's provided documents to the courts to prove that and even released a video targeting media.
In Pakistan I could have got papers to show I was the child of my son. Money will buy you degrees, birth certificates and anything else you want. That is if you have the money and you know that.
All that matters here is she converted. One more victory. That excuses everything. The judges will have felt compelled to helkp out in this victory.
 
Indus Pakistan said:
Hahaha. Trust me in Pakistan that elite get upto debauchery that would make Paris bordello envious.
In Pakistan I could have got papers to show I was the child of my son. Money will buy you degrees, birth certificates and anything else you want. That is if you have the money and you know that.
All that matters here is she converted. One more victory. That excuses everything. The judges will have felt compelled to helkp out in this victory.
Idk. Unless someone bribed a judge I don't see why they'd look the other way. Especially as the Internet is suggesting there are documents to prove her age. Maybe people who support this narrative should just bribe the next judge. Easiest and only way to justice in Pakistan.
 
Its always a young non muslim girl ,whether 13 0r 16 , who suddenly disappears and then appears after conversion, professing her love for a Muslim guy , double her age. The relatives protesting, the courts intervening but ruling in favor of the marriage due to evidence and now to the next case.
Never heard of a muslim girl ever falling in love with a non Muslim guy living nearby and getting married ? Not a single case.
With just 2% minority population in Pakistan, is their some fascination for non Muslim women or is it the usual preying on the weak in a lawless country ?
And kudos on the "Richard Harris " tweets. Very credible.
 
Well there is another circus of media efforts to defame pakistan in front of international community. Her twiter face doesnt look a 13 years old kid . Birth certificate can be easily made with kick backs and i can become easily from 50 years to 20 years old .
 
