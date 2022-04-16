Pakistan carries out airstrikes along AfPak border

jus_chillin
BREAKING: Local + militant sources report that tonight Pakistani aircraft have carried out simultaneous airstrikes against militant targets along Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Kunar, Paktika, Khost and along Bajaur belt. Militant sources say there are casualties.
Breaking News: Different sources confirm the Pakistani jet fighters carried out late night simultaneous strikes in the Afghanistan north-eastern Kunar and south-eastern Khost provinces, respectively, in "Chogam" and "Passa mela" remote areas sharing a close border with Pakistan.
