Pakistan carries out airstrikes along AfPak border

BREAKING: Local + militant sources report that tonight Pakistani aircraft have carried out simultaneous airstrikes against militant targets along Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Kunar, Paktika, Khost and along Bajaur belt. Militant sources say there are casualties.Breaking News: Different sources confirm the Pakistani jet fighters carried out late night simultaneous strikes in the Afghanistan north-eastern Kunar and south-eastern Khost provinces, respectively, in "Chogam" and "Passa mela" remote areas sharing a close border with Pakistan.