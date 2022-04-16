What's new

Pakistan carries out airstrikes along AfPak border

BREAKING: Local + militant sources report that tonight Pakistani aircraft have carried out simultaneous airstrikes against militant targets along Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Kunar, Paktika, Khost and along Bajaur belt. Militant sources say there are casualties.

Breaking News: Different sources confirm the Pakistani jet fighters carried out late night simultaneous strikes in the Afghanistan north-eastern Kunar and south-eastern Khost provinces, respectively, in "Chogam" and "Passa mela" remote areas sharing a close border with Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515120331261988865

Sugarcane said:
Can be true, Military Inc. needed diversion from their mess.
They tried to kill the TTP chief via drone before, I think its a response to what happened past few days.

Drone strike on Pakistani Taliban leader fails to explode, Taliban sources say

A drone strike hit a house just inside Afghanistan's border with Pakistan, apparently targeting a senior member of the Pakistani Taliban, but the missile failed to explode, Pakistani Taliban sources said on Thursday.
jus_chillin said:
They tried to kill the TTP chief via drone before, I think its a response to what happened past few days.

Drone strike on Pakistani Taliban leader fails to explode, Taliban sources say

A drone strike hit a house just inside Afghanistan's border with Pakistan, apparently targeting a senior member of the Pakistani Taliban, but the missile failed to explode, Pakistani Taliban sources said on Thursday.
Failed to explode 💀

Only in Pakistan I swear
 

