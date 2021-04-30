Pakistan cannot succeed whilst people in power have overseas connections

313ghazi said: I believe for Pakistan to be successful it should be a requirement that every single politician, military officer, judge, and bureaucrat cannot have any parents, siblings, or children who live or study abroad. The same should be true of their wives. They should also not have a single rupee of money invested abroad.



Only then can we have a government that will function for Pakistan. Currently these people all have Plan B's - they don't need Pakistan to be a success. The politicians are quite a clear example, but look at Justice Easa, or Bajwa and the Papa John accusations. It might not be there money, but they have deep links abroad, safety nets which mean they don't need Pakistan to be a success.



I honestly don't think it's possible for this to happen. Everyone who is anyone has links abroad.

Totally agree but the reality in Pakistan is totally opposite nowadays. Every govt official, every bureaucrat, every brigadier and general and every politician want to send their children abroad, make sure their offspring have another passport at hand and make sure they have some property and stashed wealth outside. The ones that have not achieved those goals are itching for it and working day n night to get it. They are mental slaves. They do badmashi with pak police and becomes a rat infront of UK or US police.I have been sitting in gatherings of these elites and all they think of is how to get their kid british nationality or green cards or canadian passport. They give each other advice on how to get it easily. If in the gathering u present a different point of view they will think u r crazy. These elites and these people are the actual scum of Pakistan and are the reason for our backwardness. We need a revolution against these elites, we became independent only on papers, in reality we still are slaves, just the faces changed from white to brown. From our military to bureaucracy, all follow path of ex masters and their policies. As if they just put their brown representatives upon us and left and the fools thought we r free.