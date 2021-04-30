What's new

Pakistan cannot succeed whilst people in power have overseas connections

I believe for Pakistan to be successful it should be a requirement that every single politician, military officer, judge, and bureaucrat cannot have any parents, siblings, or children who live or study abroad. The same should be true of their wives. They should also not have a single rupee of money invested abroad.

Only then can we have a government that will function for Pakistan. Currently these people all have Plan B's - they don't need Pakistan to be a success. The politicians are quite a clear example, but look at Justice Easa, or Bajwa and the Papa John accusations. It might not be there money, but they have deep links abroad, safety nets which mean they don't need Pakistan to be a success.

I honestly don't think it's possible for this to happen. Everyone who is anyone has links abroad.
 
Including all govt employees that includes military and bureaucracy and politicians.
 
Preach !
 
I agree 100%. Conflict of interest needs to be ruled out at all cost. I would go as far as people with dual nationality not eligible.

In Pakistan, every Tom, Dick and Harry in power has some sort of overseas connection. In Pakistan's case, this has damaged our interest severely.

From military to civilian politicians. Double-check their overseas dealings. If they have businesses, interests or other connections abroad which could negatively impact their dealings inside Pakistan, simply remove them from critical positions.
 
wait be patient, when big war comes, with that comes opportunity, to take over and hang traitors as they try to scramble like cockroaches.
i would start to mint coins as small revolution but i dont have skills as metal worker or have followers, for my campaigns etc.
 
100% agree. I'm a dual national - i shouldn't be trusted in a government role. I might be well meaning, but i should be all in to prove it.
 
The past has proved that dual nationality simply doesn't bode well for Pakistan. You ditch dual nationality and serve Pakistan unreservedly. That is the only solution. I am also a dual national and if I had intentions of serving Pakistan in any critical capacity I wouldn't have any issues with giving up my other nationality.
 
In Islamabad every sectary or joint sectary kids studying in UK or US and their living style is amazing. How they afford, god knows. The old saying in Pakistan, Bureaucracy is the mother of all corruption.
 
Totally agree but the reality in Pakistan is totally opposite nowadays. Every govt official, every bureaucrat, every brigadier and general and every politician want to send their children abroad, make sure their offspring have another passport at hand and make sure they have some property and stashed wealth outside. The ones that have not achieved those goals are itching for it and working day n night to get it. They are mental slaves. They do badmashi with pak police and becomes a rat infront of UK or US police.

I have been sitting in gatherings of these elites and all they think of is how to get their kid british nationality or green cards or canadian passport. They give each other advice on how to get it easily. If in the gathering u present a different point of view they will think u r crazy. These elites and these people are the actual scum of Pakistan and are the reason for our backwardness. We need a revolution against these elites, we became independent only on papers, in reality we still are slaves, just the faces changed from white to brown. From our military to bureaucracy, all follow path of ex masters and their policies. As if they just put their brown representatives upon us and left and the fools thought we r free.
 
Overseas influence must be curtailed but even today tha majority running the country are bureaucrats who are Pakistani but heavily political appointees and corrupt.

All IGs, Dcs, DMG etc have alm been brought up in this local system.

No matter what u do unless u dont reform the system within u will never develop.
 
We already knew how corrupt these politicians were, how corrupt the Pakistan Bureaucrats were, how corrupt the Judges were. So to think there is NO CORRUPTION among the Military Generals, Admirals, Air Chiefs and some of the other Military elites, and their support Agencies is nothing but ABSOLUTE STUPIDITY. THE TRUTH will eventually come out one day, and it will blow the screws out of people.
 
Put in law that Public office holders Politicians and Bureaucrats to use the same hospitals. Force them to send their children to the same Schools they are supposed to manage. You will see real change in just a few years.

I agree with you but brothers and sisters can't be put in this only wife's and children are one's responsibility. Post Retirement children should be allowed to do what they want, but the public servants should never be allowed to leave the country.
 
