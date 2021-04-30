Pakistan cannot succeed whilst people in power have overseas connections

I believe for Pakistan to be successful it should be a requirement that every single politician, military officer, judge, and bureaucrat cannot have any parents, siblings, or children who live or study abroad. The same should be true of their wives. They should also not have a single rupee of money invested abroad.
Only then can we have a government that will function for Pakistan. Currently these people all have Plan B's - they don't need Pakistan to be a success. The politicians are quite a clear example, but look at Justice Easa, or Bajwa and the Papa John accusations. It might not be there money, but they have deep links abroad, safety nets which mean they don't need Pakistan to be a success.
I honestly don't think it's possible for this to happen. Everyone who is anyone has links abroad.
