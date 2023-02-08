Pakistan cannot compete with India,the whole world recognizes the strength of India's IT industry : Miftah Ismail

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر مفتاح اسماعیل نے کہا- بھارت کا مقابلہ نہیں کر سکتاپاکستان اسلام آباد: پاکستان کے سابق وزیر بھی بھارت کے آئی ٹی سیکٹر کی تعریف کرنے سے خود کو روک نہیں پائے۔ پاکستان کے سابق وزیر خزانہ مفتاح اسماعیل نے کہا کہ پوری دنیا بھارت کی آئی ٹی انڈسٹری کی طاقت کو تسلیم کرتی ہے۔

'They have IITs': Ex-Pakistan Finance Minister praises India amid default scare Pakistan is in the middle of the worst economic crisis as forex reserves have plunged to record lows and inflation is inching towards 30 per cent, the highest in five decades.

Even Pakistan's former minister could not stop himself from praising India's IT sector. Former Finance Minister of Pakistan Miftah Ismail said that the whole world recognizes the strength of India's IT industry. India has IITs due to which it is developing. In fact, Miftah Ismail said in a tweet that people can ask him any question regarding the economy. They will answer it. On this, a user told him that the best way to increase our economy is the IT sector. India underwent major changes in the 90s and became a major country in the IT sector.The IT sector is estimated to contribute 10% to India's economy by 2025. Why does our IT sector contribute only 1 percent?' To this Miftah Ismail gave a reply which every Indian would be proud to hear. Miftah Ismail lauded Indian educational institutions for developing India's IT sector. He said, 'India's IT sector is ahead because India has IITs and many great universities and we don't. Foreigners do not invest in Pakistan or open service related offices due to bad law and order situation.The IT industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in India. It covers a diverse range including software development, engineering services, digital transformation and cloud computing. He said that India's best and most skilled engineers have captured the world's IT sector. India's favorable business environment is a major reason for its growth.When many Pakistani YouTube channels asked their people why India is ahead, they clearly pointed to the Indian IT industry as the reason. Later, when asked why India is ahead in the IT industry, he said that IITs are behind it. The glory of IITs is recognized all over the world. That is why many countries want IITs to open their branches here as well. An IIT campus will open in the UAE.