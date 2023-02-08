What's new

Pakistan cannot compete with India,the whole world recognizes the strength of India's IT industry : Miftah Ismail

Even Pakistan's former minister could not stop himself from praising India's IT sector. Former Finance Minister of Pakistan Miftah Ismail said that the whole world recognizes the strength of India's IT industry. India has IITs due to which it is developing. In fact, Miftah Ismail said in a tweet that people can ask him any question regarding the economy. They will answer it. On this, a user told him that the best way to increase our economy is the IT sector. India underwent major changes in the 90s and became a major country in the IT sector.
The IT sector is estimated to contribute 10% to India's economy by 2025. Why does our IT sector contribute only 1 percent?' To this Miftah Ismail gave a reply which every Indian would be proud to hear. Miftah Ismail lauded Indian educational institutions for developing India's IT sector. He said, 'India's IT sector is ahead because India has IITs and many great universities and we don't. Foreigners do not invest in Pakistan or open service related offices due to bad law and order situation.

The IT industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in India. It covers a diverse range including software development, engineering services, digital transformation and cloud computing. He said that India's best and most skilled engineers have captured the world's IT sector. India's favorable business environment is a major reason for its growth.

When many Pakistani YouTube channels asked their people why India is ahead, they clearly pointed to the Indian IT industry as the reason. Later, when asked why India is ahead in the IT industry, he said that IITs are behind it. The glory of IITs is recognized all over the world. That is why many countries want IITs to open their branches here as well. An IIT campus will open in the UAE.



پاکستان کے سابق وزیر مفتاح اسماعیل نے کہا- بھارت کا مقابلہ نہیں کر سکتاپاکستان

اسلام آباد: پاکستان کے سابق وزیر بھی بھارت کے آئی ٹی سیکٹر کی تعریف کرنے سے خود کو روک نہیں پائے۔ پاکستان کے سابق وزیر خزانہ مفتاح اسماعیل نے کہا کہ پوری دنیا بھارت کی آئی ٹی انڈسٹری کی طاقت کو تسلیم کرتی ہے۔
'They have IITs': Ex-Pakistan Finance Minister praises India amid default scare

Pakistan is in the middle of the worst economic crisis as forex reserves have plunged to record lows and inflation is inching towards 30 per cent, the highest in five decades.
So many things, indian opposition says about india about its real issues, about the situation with minorities and all. You should make threads on them too.

As far as IT is concerned. Ofcourse india entered into IT sector much earlier and it has 6 times larger population and better institutions for IT. Indians who went to US in 70's, 80's or 90's are now leading tech sector and they also contribute a lot in giving business to india.

But having said that nothing remains permanent in course of history. Pakistan has huge potential in IT. It not neccessarily need to beat india in it, but it still can make a fortune out of it.


India/Philippine success in service sector I believe is more related to their English speaking education system. Even Indian speaks English in their parliament. In one hand it is showing Britain great influent within the countries but in a positive side it gives them much opportunity to target Western market as they can give lower cost for their service

Other nations I believe will likely catch up with their growing English speaking university graduates as well.
 
It has all to do with policies. Im a data analyst/engineer and have my own software firm. The govt policies are not adequate. For example, we hunted this awesome project from US, would have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars and would have provided many jobs but the US firm didn't get enough assurity from our govt and were reluctant to share data with a firm in Pakistan. The govt of pak and IT ministry treated us like we r not even Pakistanis. They were like, pese tum log kamaogay tu ham kya karein. These morons didnt see we r bringing in alot of dollars to the country and that it will produce jobs and countries support their private sector. They instead wanted bribes n didn't even bother helping. We tried but in the end the project slipped away and they ended up giving it to an indian firm. I recently heard that project is extended and enlarged and its now worth millions.

Pakistan govt is so pathetic that we r even having issues getting our own money that we earned from foreign clients. These pathetic brown duffers are actually destroying the country.
 
So many things, indian opposition says about india about its real issues, about the situation with minorities and all. You should make threads on them too.

As far as IT is concerned. Ofcourse india entered into IT sector much earlier and it has 6 times larger population and better institutions for IT. Indians who went to US in 70's, 80's or 90's are now leading tech sector and they also contribute a lot in giving business to india.

But having said that nothing remains permanent in course of history. Pakistan has huge potential in IT. It not neccessarily need to beat india in it, but it still can make a fortune out of it.


dude..this is not spam but inspirational story..India looks upto China to create similar sucess story in manufacturing in Indis and u can read a lot of articles about it in Indian media even China is our arch enemy..u can take inspiration and correct your polices rather than crying to mod like a cry baby..com'on
 
It has all to do with policies. Im a data analyst/engineer and have my own software firm. The govt policies are not adequate. For example, we hunted this awesome project from US, would have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars and would have provided many jobs but the US firm didn't get enough assurity from our govt and were reluctant to share data with a firm in Pakistan. The govt of pak and IT ministry treated us like we r not even Pakistanis. They were like, pese tum log kamaogay tu ham kya karein. These morons didnt see we r bringing in alot of dollars to the country and that it will produce jobs and countries support their private sector. They instead wanted bribes n didn't even bother helping. We tried but in the end the project slipped away and they ended up giving it to an indian firm. I recently heard that project is extended and enlarged and its now worth millions.

Pakistan govt is so pathetic that we r even having issues getting our own money that we earned from foreign clients. These pathetic brown duffers are actually destroying the country.
One of the approach to reform government officials is to raise their salary. This is also working in Indonesia. As what happened in Indonesia during Soeharto regime is that the government officials salary is too small compared to private sectors.

Basically becoming civil servants in the old days is seen as lower rank workers. In Indonesia case we starts from Finance Ministry and other economic related Ministries. This raising salary first introduced by Sri Mulyani Indrawati in 2004.

Later as state budget raises, local province officials also gets much better salary.

Where you get the money from ? as I have suggested many times, first reduce your defense budget spending which has already been around 4 % of GDP (2021)
 
One of the approach to reform government officials is to raise their salary. This is also working in Indonesia. As what happened in Indonesia during Soeharto regime is that the government officials salary is too small compared to private sectors.

Basically becoming civil servants in the old days is seen as lower rank workers. In Indonesia case we starts from Finance Ministry and other economic related Ministries. This raising salary first introduced by Sri Mulyani Indrawati in 2004.

Later as state budget raises, local province officials also gets much better salary.

Where you get the money from ? as I have suggested many times, first reduce your defense budget spending which has already been around 4 % of GDP (2021)
In Pakistan, govt salaries are usually higher than private and yet they work less than 1/3rd of private sectors.
A mere govt servant in WAPDA have free electricity, free education for kids n free healthcare for whole family. The bureaucrats have free fuel, free luxury vehicles, free medical, free education, foreign trips and much much more opportunities to do corruption.
 
In Pakistan, govt salaries are usually higher than private and yet they work less than 1/3rd of private sectors.
A mere govt servant in WAPDA have free electricity, free education for kids n free healthcare for whole family. The bureaucrats have free fuel, free luxury vehicles, free medical, free education, foreign trips and much much more opportunities to do corruption.
In Sri Mulyani scheme which is later followed by other institutions like Jakarta Government, the basic salary is basically similar like minimum wage salary, but there are salaries that is given based on performance and the value can be two, three or more times basic salaries.

And yes, the Minister should also be clean, during our first Democracy period, many of our officials sent to jail by our newly Anti Corruption Body. Indonesia Anti Corruption Body is regarded as very successful despite currently it is weaken but the impact of first 10 years are quite huge in my perspective

So it should be the combination of that two plus media, Ulama, and President himself should be promoting anti corruption campaign.

The work of the KPK is a source of continuing controversy in Indonesia. The commission is careful, but sometimes quite aggressive, in pursuing high-profile cases. For example, in reporting on the activities of the KPK, one foreign observer noted that the commission has "confronted head-on the endemic corruption that remains as a legacy of President Suharto’s 32-year-long kleptocracy. Since it started operating in late 2003, the commission has investigated, prosecuted and achieved a 100-percent conviction rate in 86 cases of bribery and graft related to government procurements and budgets."[10] To display once more its resolve to crack down on graft suspects, the KPK named on 7 December 2012, both brothers of Indonesian socialite Rizal Mallarangeng, Indonesia's Sports Minister Andi Mallarangeng and Fox Indonesia consultant Choel Mallarangeng suspects in a multimillion-dollar corruption case, in the latest scandal to hit the President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's ruling party ahead of Indonesia's 2014 Presidential election. Mallarangeng is the first minister to resign on graft allegations since the KPK began operating in 2003.[11][12]

With current power structure of Pakistan, we can’t even compete Afghanistan or Somalia or something.

India visibly left us far behind 10-20 years ago. It’s clearly visible when you live outside of Pakistan
 
Our generals are more wealthy then Indian one …. Beat us u cowards
 
Lol! Kid, I am not talking to Mods specifically on this topic. I am saying why there are so many india related threads? Why you guys are so obsessed with us ? Making a story out of a tweet and btw, I aknowledged indian IT sector and everyone here already know that. Saying Pak will "never" match it.. LOL! Delusionals drowning in self-praise and spamming Pakistani defence forums. Go somewhere else and show it to others. We are not impressed.
 
That is really sad to hear.

In BD, IT has been a "thrust" sector under current BAL government and exports have been growing at 35-40% a year average since 2009. Government has put in all the building blocks like fast and reliable internet connectivity, data centres, training colleges and has even built "Hi-Tech Parks" to allow the consolidation of lots of IT companies in single sites.
 
i think you have got some wrong impression about PDF and dont know the rule that allows engaging with enemies without insulting others or using abusive language...dont be surprised if mod ban you for insulting an Indian member of PDF...i have been a member for more than a decade and i m not a kid 😉
 
The rot is deep and hurting us in countless indirect ways than one can even manage. Toxicity, corruption and incompetence continues to plague every single aspect of this country, every single sector you can think of.

The ask for bribes, the general lack of care when dealing with people and treating them like shit, not building trust/reputation through quality portals/media that actually resemble a government institution. I swear sometimes it is very difficult to even get in contact with them, and then how they speak, the information they provide you and their website/media, it looks as if a child has made it and it's some sort of scam. So low quality and poorly done you refuse to believe this is government related or a proper business.

@FuturePAF
 

