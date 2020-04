It is impossible. Mosques by their very nature are places of congregation. It's like throwing open a wedding hall or a cricket match and expecting that the protocols will be observed or even are possible. The administration know it. The government knows it. The army knows it through the CCOC. The medical experts know it and doctors know it. Saudia Arabia knows it. So does most of Muslim world.



But this is where religious dogma led by the custodians of Islam the mullahs insist on placing the entire country in danger. And nobody has the balls including the army to face the mullahs and millions of their rabid desciples.



The role of mullah is writ in the very dna of Pakistan. There is no escaping this madness. I can imagine President Alvi who is a medical professional pleading to these medieval nutters but not getting anywhere.



"Islamic Republic" equates to rule by mullahs.

Click to expand...