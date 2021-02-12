Pakistan Cannot ABSORB Millions of Unemployed Youth. Where should they Emigrate?

The EU countries that desperately need migrants to avoid shrinkage—and those that don’t Migration is having a huge impact on Europe's population.

-Pakistan's population will be between 350 to 400 by 2050.-Millions of Workers (White/Blue Collars) /high and low skilled workers enter workforce-Even if Economy grows at 6%, they could not be absorbed-On the Other hand, a lot of countries in Far East Asia and Eastern europe are facing existential threat due POPULATION DECLINE-Japan/South Korean desperately needs workers-State of Pakistan can help workers already illegally staying in Greece, Spain, Turkey and Italy get legal status-Countries like Romania, Lithuania, Croatia, and Latvia need immigrants to sustain.-Russia needs people.-immigrants in Middle East could be Encouraged to settle in countries to Permanently settle in the above mentioned countries and regions.Benefits1, Will relive pressure on Pakistan2. We are producing ENOUGH Brain. Do NOT worry about BRAIN DRAIN.3. Economic Stability3. Social Cohesion4. Investment and Money from Overseas PakistanisWHAT DO YOU GUYS THINK?BE REALISTIC !