What's new

Pakistan Cannot ABSORB Millions of Unemployed Youth. Where should they Emigrate?

F

faani83

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 11, 2019
49
0
58
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
-Pakistan's population will be between 350 to 400 by 2050.
-Millions of Workers (White/Blue Collars) /high and low skilled workers enter workforce
-Even if Economy grows at 6%, they could not be absorbed
-On the Other hand, a lot of countries in Far East Asia and Eastern europe are facing existential threat due POPULATION DECLINE
-Japan/South Korean desperately needs workers
-State of Pakistan can help workers already illegally staying in Greece, Spain, Turkey and Italy get legal status
-Countries like Romania, Lithuania, Croatia, and Latvia need immigrants to sustain.
-Russia needs people.
-immigrants in Middle East could be Encouraged to settle in countries to Permanently settle in the above mentioned countries and regions.
qz.com

The EU countries that desperately need migrants to avoid shrinkage—and those that don’t

Migration is having a huge impact on Europe's population.
qz.com qz.com

Benefits
1, Will relive pressure on Pakistan
2. We are producing ENOUGH Brain. Do NOT worry about BRAIN DRAIN.
3. Economic Stability
3. Social Cohesion
4. Investment and Money from Overseas Pakistanis

WHAT DO YOU GUYS THINK?
BE REALISTIC !
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
3,492
-38
2,522
Country
India
Location
India
I think Imran will create a stable economic behemoth in Pakistan in next 2 years and no need to emigrate any where.
 
F

faani83

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 11, 2019
49
0
58
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
-No matter how hard the state tries, Even with IT, BPO, technical skills, most of these educated will either be in informal economy or doing some shady/illegal stuff!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom