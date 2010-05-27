Pakistan Cancels French company airbus deal for asw helicopters

CodeforFood
- Mar 4, 2019
Pakistan cancel French company Airbus’s $1.5 billion proposal Navy’s ASW helicopter
Pakistan is pleased to announce cancellation of French company Airbus’s proposal of 27 EC725 Caracal Multimission Helicopters for the Pakistan Navy’s ASW helicopter program. Earlier, Pakistan had selected France’s Airbus as one of the final contenders for the tender process to buy 27 helicopters...
thelondonpost.net
I am not sure how accurate is this news. Can this be confirmed? Is this due to the blasphemous French content issue?