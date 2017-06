On April 24, 1915, the combined forces of Britain, France, Australia, and New Zealand attacked Gallipoli to topple the Caliphate in Istanbul. They were in for a surprise. General Mustafa Kamal Pasha and his troops fought valiantly. Badly bruised and defeated, the attackers had to retreat on April 25, 1915.It was the last victory of a Muslim General 102 years ago. Since then there have been coups and overthrows of their own governments with General Sisi of Egypt being the latest.He openly said, ‘I am a dictator so that Turkey may never need another’. He was given the title of ‘Ataturk’, the father of modern Turkey.Mustafa Kamal then went on to create a Turkish Republic. He moved away from the Arab influence and created a new language with Roman script. He openly said, ‘I am a dictator so that Turkey may never need another’. He was given the title of ‘Ataturk’, the father of modern Turkey. Today the country is the most developed and the strongest member of the Ummah. Indeed he was a benevolent General. Why has such khaki benevolence been missing in Pakistan?Read more: Corruption in the guise of development funds: Any accountability? Had the elections been held at that time under the agreed 1956 constitution, Pakistan would have been united and the first country to enter the ranks of ‘Asian Tigers’.The question of khaki benevolence has been raised several times. Recently, I went around looking for answers. The purpose of this article is to highlight the positives without discussing the negatives, though I firmly believe that Ayub Khan’s first martial law on October 27, 1958, derailed both democracy and our freedom. Had the elections been held at that time under the agreed 1956 constitution, Pakistan would have been united and the first country to enter the ranks of ‘Asian Tigers’. On the positives, three areas of ‘khaki benevolence’ came to mind war on terror and security, 1970 free and fair elections and formation of NADRA. Three Army chiefs (Kiyani, Raheel, and Bajwa) have delivered internal security with valiant efforts in the war on terror. Though the mission continues, the country is much safer today; cleaning the mess left by their predecessors has been a major achievement of the khakis. Today, the forces are professionally led and battle hardened to take on any internal or external threat.The free and fair elections of 1970 established democracy in the country. Opinions differ on the outcome but in 70 years it is the only credible electoral exercise. The truly elected assembly then went on to formulate the unanimous 1973 constitution which has proven to be a major milestone in our democratic journey. Two martial laws (1977, 1999) tried to deface this article of faith but it survived. Most unilateral amendments have been done away with, only a few irritants remain which should also be removed in totality.Read more: Pakistan suffers: The corrupts are made heroes The National Identity Card scheme was introduced by the democratic government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB). It was an efficient but manual system.A credible ballot is an essential requirement of democracy which has been missing since then resulting in third rate political leadership that the country has to endure. In a recent gathering of journalists and intellectuals I posed a question, ‘Will we see another credible election in our lifetime? Instead of an answer, I was confronted with a counter-question, ‘Why’? I was surprised by the response. Everyone was of the opinion that no one was interested in an honest ballot as it does not suit them, that is why no electoral reforms have taken place despite the disputed 2013 elections and the Nasir-ul-Mulk Commission report, that pinpointed several irregularities. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) continues to be in disarray. The autonomy of NADRA is also under threat. The Interior Minister has been chairing the meetings of the board against established norms of business.