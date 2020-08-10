Pakistan can never be trusted: Rahmatullah Nabil, former head of NDS

Pakistan can never be trusted: Nabil

09 Aug 2020Rahmatullah Nabil, former head of the national directorate of security says that Pakistan is pursuing its policies in the region in any way possible and this country was never trustworthy to Afghanistan and is not.The former head of the national directorate of security wrote on his Twitter that Pakistan is creating opportunities to pave the way for the withdrawal of the foreign troops from Afghanistan but will never help to establish peace and security in the region.Nabil has stated that Pakistan may always use terrorist groups as a tool to implement its policies in the region.He also said that Pakistan now uses ISIS and Alqaeda as a cover for the other terrorist groups.Nabil made these remarks following talks between Pakistan’s minister of foreign affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in relation to Islamabad’s cooperation in the Afghan peace process.