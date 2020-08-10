/ Register

Pakistan can never be trusted: Rahmatullah Nabil, former head of NDS

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Jyotish, Aug 10, 2020 at 1:13 AM.

  Aug 10, 2020 at 1:13 AM
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Pakistan can never be trusted: Nabil

    09 Aug 2020

    Rahmatullah Nabil, former head of the national directorate of security says that Pakistan is pursuing its policies in the region in any way possible and this country was never trustworthy to Afghanistan and is not.

    The former head of the national directorate of security wrote on his Twitter that Pakistan is creating opportunities to pave the way for the withdrawal of the foreign troops from Afghanistan but will never help to establish peace and security in the region.

    Nabil has stated that Pakistan may always use terrorist groups as a tool to implement its policies in the region.

    He also said that Pakistan now uses ISIS and Alqaeda as a cover for the other terrorist groups.

    Nabil made these remarks following talks between Pakistan’s minister of foreign affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in relation to Islamabad’s cooperation in the Afghan peace process.

    https://www.khaama.com/pakistan-can-never-be-trusted-nabil-989087/

     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 1:18 AM
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Keep barking Nabil of Kabul. Did placing your trust in Hindustan help "establish peace and security in the region"? Did indiscriminately and randomly firing on Pakistani border posts help "establish peace and security in the region"?
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 1:21 AM
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    He best get ready to pack his packs out the country soon, and collect his unemployment check.
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 1:25 AM
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Just read his deranged tweet...

    " PAK are leading both IS-K & AQIS as umbrella for other Terrorist Groups! "

    Meanwhile, in the real world,

    https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blo...ndian-fighters-haunt-indias-interests-abroad/

    That was the attack on Afghan Sikhs carried out by an Indian IS operative.

    If I'm not mistaken, the recent Jalalabad jailbreak was done by several Indian IS operatives.

    Nabil of Kabul is spending too much of his free time at the Bharati National Library of Afghanistan.
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 1:26 AM
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    Who cares what Afghans say?

    Everything in Afghanistan has always been dictated by foreigners for thousands of years.
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 1:27 AM
    jamal18

    jamal18 SENIOR MEMBER

    I take it the talks with Pakistan didn't go well? :omghaha:
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 1:28 AM
    Rizwan Alam

    Rizwan Alam FULL MEMBER

    He is trying to be relevant.
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 1:53 AM
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    you piece of s#it.
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 1:57 AM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    we will follow our interests
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 2:09 AM
    CrazyZ

    CrazyZ SENIOR MEMBER

    Rubbish propaganda. The rise of ISIS-K was due to NDS/RAW backing of TTP for use against Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban. Biggest threat to peace in Afghanistan has always been Afghan corruption and infighting .....not Pakistan. The Americans have finally accepted this and are playing both sides so they can leave this quagmire.
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 2:12 AM
    Trango Towers

    Trango Towers ELITE MEMBER

    Why do harami in afghanistan have such pious names
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 2:16 AM
    SQ8

    SQ8 ADVISORS

    The feeling is mutual
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 2:21 AM
    Qmjd

    Qmjd FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    these snakes want to bite us in the name of TRUST
     
