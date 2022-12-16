‘Pakistan can increase exports to Germany with green energy’ KARACHI: German ambassador Alfred Grannas on Wednesday said Pakistan could increase its exports to Germany by tapping a huge potential for producing substantial amount of green hydrogen present in...

German ambassador Alfred Grannas on Wednesday said Pakistan could increase its exports to Germany by tapping a huge potential for producing substantial amount of green hydrogen present in the former country.German companies were interested in investing in Pakistan for production of green hydrogen and they could also bring in necessary technology for combining solar, hydro, wind and some parts of traditional energy to have stable energy generation and provision, he added.“We are producing some of it but not enough so green hydrogen is an area where there is a huge potential for exports to Germany,” the envoy stated.Referring to energy crises being faced by Pakistan, Grannas said Pakistan could become the next Saudi Arabia not in terms of oil but in terms of green energy as the former had huge potential for producing substantial amount of green hydrogen, which could even be exported to Germany.German ambassador was of the opinion that investment conditions in Pakistan were currently going back and forth, and needed attention.“German investors want to invest here but they will only invest if they see stable investment conditions and good return on investment. German companies can provide good technology and service but they are not the risk-takers.”He pointed out that another area for improving Pakistan’s exports to Germany was the agricultural sector as Pakistan produces good quality agricultural products.In addition to green hydrogen, the ambassador said, agriculture was also an area where more could be done.“However, Pakistani exporters of agricultural products will have to comply the European Union’s rules and go through a cumbersome process, which is not that easy but once attained, EU including Germany can be very stable markets for the exports of agricultural and food products.”About the GSP Plus scheme, Grannas said though GSP Plus had proved mutually beneficial for Pakistan and Germany but the decision about its continuation would be taken by the European parliament. “It is not a secret that there is some skepticism in European parliament about all the achievements in the fields of human rights and the commitments that are related to GSP Plus by Pakistan.”He was talking to a meeting where consul general of the German Consulate in Karachi Dr Rüdiger Lotz, first secretary of the Germany embassy Christian Bottcher, chairman of Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) managing committee members were also present.Motiwala in his remarks stated that Pakistan was going through grave economic crises and the situation had worsened to such an extent that even letter of credits for importing essential raw materials were not being opened. Energy crises were also creating problems for industries, he added.He stated that catastrophic floods in the country had caused losses of up to $30 billion and the process of rehabilitating the flood-hit areas was currently underway. “In this scenario, it is very important that Pakistan continues to receive support in shape of GSP Plus, which helped in improving our exports to $30 billion.”BMG chairman sought German assistance in setting up solar, wind and hydel power plants in Pakistan, urging the ambassador to use his good office to ensure that GSP Plus continues for Pakistan.He further said that German companies could invest in setting up desalination plants in Karachi and the desalinated water could be sold either to the water suppliers in the city or to individual industries directly by the German companies.