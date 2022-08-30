What's new

Pakistan can earn $3b through production of hemp

,.,.

Science ministry produced 93kg of hemp on trial basis; samples sent to labs

Zaigham Naqvi
August 31, 2022


leaves of a carmagnola hemp strain plant are silhouetted as the sun sets at a medical cannabis plantation in trikala greece august 29 2019 photo reuters


Leaves of a Carmagnola hemp strain plant are silhouetted as the sun sets at a medical cannabis plantation in Trikala, Greece, August 29, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Science and Technology was told on Tuesday that the production of industrial hemp could fetch Pakistan $3 billion by 2026 and thereby help the country diversify its exports by tapping into the international cannabis market.

The worth of hemp products in the international market is $45 billion dollars and is likely to swell to $100 billion by 2026.

In a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sajid Mehdi, the committee was told that 93kg of hemp was produced in collaboration with the Arid Agriculture University on a trial basis for the approval of the hemp policy, 73kg of which was sent to the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Laboratories.

The secretary ministry of science & technology said that a PCSIR laboratory was trying to extract CBD oil from the produced hemp. Similarly, 20kg of hemp was sent to the National Textile University (NTU) to turn into fibre.

The committee directed stringent measures to negate the chances of involvement of the drug mafia as their offer could be more attractive as per government price.

The meeting was further that Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabies Authority would also be set up to implement the policy.

The committee considered "The Contractors Registration Bill, 2021" (Private Member's Bill) and directed that Ministry may hold a meeting with the Ministry of Law and Justice to examine the said proposed legislation to remove lacunas, if any and come up with the proposals in the next meeting so that committee could consider it accordingly.

