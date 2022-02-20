Pakistan can defeat India in 2030 without help from other countries

The Pakistani army is rising fast and the Indian army is losing its edge.



The army



Pakistan has 176 VT4 tanks far superior to India's T90S.



Pakistan has 236 SH15 truck guns which are superior to their Indian counterparts.



Pakistan's rocket launchers are also better than India's.



The air force



The J-10C is superior to the Rafale in air combat. After gaining air superiority with J-10C, bomb India with backward fighters.



Pakistan introduced the Ch-3 uav production line back in 2015. Recently, it introduced the Ch-4 uav, ch-5 UAV, and Wing Loong 2 UAV.



Pakistan is more than 10 years ahead of India in unmanned aerial vehicles. Pakistan has also used drone strikes against former government forces in Afghanistan.



Pakistan has four ZDK-03 aeW&C aircraft which are superior to Indian aeW&C aircraft.



The navy



By 2028, Pakistan will have 4 054AP and 8 S20 submarines.



Pakistan will outnumber India in submarines.



054AP radar detection capability is comparable to Indian destroyers. But it is armed with YJ12 missiles that are better than the Brahmos. Indian warships are big but they can't take advantage against 054AP. It's like a fat man and a thin man holding a gun at the same time. You can't say the fat man can take advantage.



Pakistan's F-22P frigates with modern upgrades can also launch YJ12.



Biggest advantage of Pakistan army



When China sells weapons to Pakistan, it not only sells some weapons and equipment, but also intends to build an informationized combat system for Pakistan.



Pakistan imports most of its weapons from China. This gives Pakistan a unique advantage. Early warning aircraft, UAV, J-10C, JF-17, VT4, 054AP, SH15 truck gun, F-22P can all be connected to each other for unified command.



However, India's weapons and equipment come from many countries, US, France, Russia, Sweden, Israel, South Korea. Perhaps these weapons and equipment are very advanced, but it is difficult to unify command and exchange information. As a result, the Indian army is far less capable of information-based operations than Pakistan.



巴基斯坦军队正在迅速崛起，印度军队逐渐丧失优势。



陆军



巴基斯坦拥有176辆VT4坦克性能远胜于印度的T90S坦克。



巴基斯坦拥有236门SH15卡车炮，性能优于印度的同类武器。



巴基斯坦火箭炮也比印度的先进。



空军



歼10C空战性能优于阵风战机。可以用歼10C取得制空权后，用落后战机对印度进行轰炸。



巴基斯坦早在2015年，就引进了彩虹3无人机生产线。最近又引进了彩虹4无人机，彩虹5无人机，翼龙2无人机。



巴基斯坦在无人机领域比印度领先10年以上。巴基斯坦还在阿富汗用无人机打击了前政府武装。



巴基斯坦有4架ZDK-03预警机，性能优于印度预警机。



海军



2028年，巴基斯坦将拥有4艘054AP，8艘S20潜艇。



巴基斯坦潜艇数量将超过印度。



054AP雷达探测能力与印度驱逐舰相当。但是它装备的YJ12导弹性能优于布拉莫斯导弹。印度军舰块头大，但面对054AP时，占不到便宜。就像一个胖子和一个瘦子同时举枪，你不能说胖子就能占到便宜。



巴基斯坦的F-22P护卫舰经过现代升级后，也可以发射YJ12。



巴基斯坦军队最大的优势



中国在给巴基斯坦卖武器时，不仅仅是出售一些武器装备，还有意为巴基斯坦构建一个信息化的作战体系。



巴基斯坦的大多数武器都从中国进口。这样巴基斯坦就有了一个独特优势。预警机，无人机，歼10C，枭龙战机，VT4，054AP，SH15卡车炮，F-22P都可以信息互联，统一指挥。



然而印度的武器装备来源于多个国家，美国，法国，俄罗斯，瑞典，以色列，韩国。或许这些武器装备都很先进，但是很难统一指挥，信息互通。因此，印度军队的信息化作战能力远远比不上巴基斯坦。