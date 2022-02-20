What's new

Pakistan can defeat India in 2030 without help from other countries

The Pakistani army is rising fast and the Indian army is losing its edge.

The army

Pakistan has 176 VT4 tanks far superior to India's T90S.

Pakistan has 236 SH15 truck guns which are superior to their Indian counterparts.

Pakistan's rocket launchers are also better than India's.

The air force

The J-10C is superior to the Rafale in air combat. After gaining air superiority with J-10C, bomb India with backward fighters.

Pakistan introduced the Ch-3 uav production line back in 2015. Recently, it introduced the Ch-4 uav, ch-5 UAV, and Wing Loong 2 UAV.

Pakistan is more than 10 years ahead of India in unmanned aerial vehicles. Pakistan has also used drone strikes against former government forces in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has four ZDK-03 aeW&C aircraft which are superior to Indian aeW&C aircraft.

The navy

By 2028, Pakistan will have 4 054AP and 8 S20 submarines.

Pakistan will outnumber India in submarines.

054AP radar detection capability is comparable to Indian destroyers. But it is armed with YJ12 missiles that are better than the Brahmos. Indian warships are big but they can't take advantage against 054AP. It's like a fat man and a thin man holding a gun at the same time. You can't say the fat man can take advantage.

Pakistan's F-22P frigates with modern upgrades can also launch YJ12.

Biggest advantage of Pakistan army

When China sells weapons to Pakistan, it not only sells some weapons and equipment, but also intends to build an informationized combat system for Pakistan.

Pakistan imports most of its weapons from China. This gives Pakistan a unique advantage. Early warning aircraft, UAV, J-10C, JF-17, VT4, 054AP, SH15 truck gun, F-22P can all be connected to each other for unified command.

However, India's weapons and equipment come from many countries, US, France, Russia, Sweden, Israel, South Korea. Perhaps these weapons and equipment are very advanced, but it is difficult to unify command and exchange information. As a result, the Indian army is far less capable of information-based operations than Pakistan.

巴基斯坦军队正在迅速崛起，印度军队逐渐丧失优势。

陆军

巴基斯坦拥有176辆VT4坦克性能远胜于印度的T90S坦克。

巴基斯坦拥有236门SH15卡车炮，性能优于印度的同类武器。

巴基斯坦火箭炮也比印度的先进。

空军

歼10C空战性能优于阵风战机。可以用歼10C取得制空权后，用落后战机对印度进行轰炸。

巴基斯坦早在2015年，就引进了彩虹3无人机生产线。最近又引进了彩虹4无人机，彩虹5无人机，翼龙2无人机。

巴基斯坦在无人机领域比印度领先10年以上。巴基斯坦还在阿富汗用无人机打击了前政府武装。

巴基斯坦有4架ZDK-03预警机，性能优于印度预警机。

海军

2028年，巴基斯坦将拥有4艘054AP，8艘S20潜艇。

巴基斯坦潜艇数量将超过印度。

054AP雷达探测能力与印度驱逐舰相当。但是它装备的YJ12导弹性能优于布拉莫斯导弹。印度军舰块头大，但面对054AP时，占不到便宜。就像一个胖子和一个瘦子同时举枪，你不能说胖子就能占到便宜。

巴基斯坦的F-22P护卫舰经过现代升级后，也可以发射YJ12。

巴基斯坦军队最大的优势

中国在给巴基斯坦卖武器时，不仅仅是出售一些武器装备，还有意为巴基斯坦构建一个信息化的作战体系。

巴基斯坦的大多数武器都从中国进口。这样巴基斯坦就有了一个独特优势。预警机，无人机，歼10C，枭龙战机，VT4，054AP，SH15卡车炮，F-22P都可以信息互联，统一指挥。

然而印度的武器装备来源于多个国家，美国，法国，俄罗斯，瑞典，以色列，韩国。或许这些武器装备都很先进，但是很难统一指挥，信息互通。因此，印度军队的信息化作战能力远远比不上巴基斯坦。
 
Dude, be serious.. This forum is not for jokes/pranks etc.

I dont think any member here believes that India will lose in a one front war. Two front maybe, one front? No chance.
 
There's one more thing I forgot. The S400 imported by India has been in service in China for many years. China has developed a device that can jam the S400 so it can't spot jF-17 and J10C. But the Indians don't know how to interfere with Pakistan's air defense systems which import from China.

.King. said:
Dude, be serious.. This forum is not for jokes/pranks etc.

I dont think any member here believes that India will lose in a one front war. Two front maybe, one front? No chance.
Yes, now Indian army is stronger than Pakistani army. But in a few years? Indian army's information capabilities?
 
.King. said:
Dude, be serious.. This forum is not for jokes/pranks etc.

I dont think any member here believes that India will lose in a one front war. Two front maybe, one front? No chance.
Jokes/pranks yet you think india is going to overtake China by 2050 😂😂, I agree however, yes Pakistan is advancing fast but it’ll never be able to match India’s manpower.
 
DESERT FIGHTER said:
Unless you count FC and Rangers both headed by mil officers.
Still can never match indias manpower, however I didn’t say Pakistan can’t be stronger 🙃, in future warfares personnel will become less and less important, a smaller but better equipped and trained personnel is 10 times better than a larger but weaker equipped and trained army.
 
WinterFangs said:
Still can never match indias manpower, however I didn’t say Pakistan can’t be stronger 🙃, in future warfares personnel will become less and less important, a smaller but better equipped and trained personnel is 10 times better than a larger but weaker equipped and trained army.
India's army is probably more than twice the size of Pakistan's. However, India cannot use all its forces against Pakistan. More than 100,000 people are armed by various separatist forces in India.
 
WinterFangs said:
Still can never match indias manpower, however I didn’t say Pakistan can’t be stronger 🙃, in future warfares personnel will become less and less important, a smaller but better equipped and trained personnel is 10 times better than a larger but weaker equipped and trained army.
Im not sure about the size of indian mil but adding these 4 paramil units add almost half a mil troops with light artillery and older type series tanks. Essentionally 1 million troops minus reserves/Mujahid battalion troops.

dreambear said:
India's army is probably more than twice the size of Pakistan's. However, India cannot use all its forces against Pakistan. More than 100,000 people are armed by various separatist forces in India.
Click to expand...
Apart from seperatist insurgencies in case of a war india will have to tie down its troops and assets on the chinese front too.
 
DESERT FIGHTER said:
Im not sure about the size of indian mil but adding these 4 paramil units add almost half a mil troops with light artillery and older type series tanks. Essentionally 1 million troops minus reserves/Mujahid battalion troops.


Apart from seperatist insurgencies in case of a war india will have to tie down its troops and assets on the chinese front too.
Note that we're talking about 2030. I believe China can solve the Taiwan issue by 2030. But will India be able to deal with all its separatist armies by then?
 
India never won a war against Pakistan in the entire history.

.King. said:
Dude, be serious.. This forum is not for jokes/pranks etc.

I dont think any member here believes that India will lose in a one front war. Two front maybe, one front? No chance.
What happened on 27th Feb, 2019 is a just a sample of what is yet to come.
 

