Pakistan can defeat India if China gives Pakistan $10 billion in military aid

D

dreambear

Nov 10, 2020
What does the $10 billion in military aid include?

8 052D ships costing $500 million each for a total of $4 billion.

40 FC-31 stealth fighters, each costing $100 million, for a total of $4 billion.

The remaining $2 billion is for advanced Chinese missiles, including YJ18, PL15 and HQ9.

When Pakistan gets 40 stealth fighters, it can quickly destroy the IAF and its incomplete air defence system. S400 from Russia has not arrived yet.

Then, jF-17s, uAVs and long-range rocket launchers can provide fire coverage to Indian ground forces. Don't forget Pakistan is at least 10 years ahead of India in uav.

As for the Navy?
The Indian Navy currently has only 9 destroyers in service.
Next year, Pakistan will have 4 054AP, Pakistan has also bought 8 S20 submarines, together with 8 052D assisted by China, Pakistan navy will be in absolute dominance.
 
King Julien

May 19, 2009
I'm sure even if you are last person on earth you would never be happy 🤣🤣
 
dreambear

Nov 10, 2020
I don't want a war either.But whether to fight or not is not the same thing as being able to fight.I hope China will help Pakistan and strengthen Pakistan's military, not necessarily to fight India, but to weaken India's influence in South Asia.
In addition, I hope that by aiding Pakistan, Pakistan will drag India into an arms race and affect its economy.
 
AZMwi

Apr 17, 2021
Who needs $10 billion in military aid when we got MODI G. He is doing a fine job for us just give him few more years.:chilli:
 
Salza

Dec 20, 2014
We will eventually get all the items you mentioned through our own militarily budget in the next 10 years or so and even now, we can take care of India very well.
 
Genghis khan1

Aug 22, 2015
Pakistan already have $28 billion in its foreign reserves. Why do you need China for $10 billion.

Pakistan need atleast $100 Billion in reserve even before they start playing with the Idea of war.
 
