Pakistan can defeat India if China gives Pakistan $10 billion in military aid

What does the $10 billion in military aid include?



8 052D ships costing $500 million each for a total of $4 billion.



40 FC-31 stealth fighters, each costing $100 million, for a total of $4 billion.



The remaining $2 billion is for advanced Chinese missiles, including YJ18, PL15 and HQ9.



When Pakistan gets 40 stealth fighters, it can quickly destroy the IAF and its incomplete air defence system. S400 from Russia has not arrived yet.



Then, jF-17s, uAVs and long-range rocket launchers can provide fire coverage to Indian ground forces. Don't forget Pakistan is at least 10 years ahead of India in uav.



As for the Navy?

The Indian Navy currently has only 9 destroyers in service.

Next year, Pakistan will have 4 054AP, Pakistan has also bought 8 S20 submarines, together with 8 052D assisted by China, Pakistan navy will be in absolute dominance.