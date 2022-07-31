What's new

Pakistan can attract Kashmiris by giving seats in the Aga Khan University Hospital

H

Hphobe

Umair Nawaz said:
who is this?
A fraud. Her name is actually Yana Mirchandani, and as her name suggest, she is a Sindhi. She is propped up by H1nd00tvavadis as an authentic native Kashmiri voice who supports Indian occupation, which is why in typical deceitful H1nd00tvavadi fashion, they trim down her surname to suggest she's an ethnic Kashmiri from the Mir tribe/clan.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Hphobe said:
A fraud. Her name is actually Yana Mirchandani, and as her name suggest, she is a Sindhi. She is propped up by H1nd00tvavadis as an authentic native Kashmiri voice who supports Indian occupation, which is why in typical deceitful H1nd00tvavadi fashion, they trim down her surname to suggest she's an ethnic Kashmiri from the Mir tribe/clan.
Indian Muslim women including in the Kashmir valley wear burqa. Yana not wearing burqa was a give away that she is a feku just like Modi.



Umair Nawaz

Umair Nawaz

Hphobe said:
A fraud. Her name is actually Yana Mirchandani, and as her name suggest, she is a Sindhi. She is propped up by H1nd00tvavadis as an authentic native Kashmiri voice who supports Indian occupation, which is why in typical deceitful H1nd00tvavadi fashion, they trim down her surname to suggest she's an ethnic Kashmiri from the Mir tribe/clan.
LOL im an Azad Kashmiri myself./ And we Kashmiris actually have a quota in every institution of Pak specially universities. Its not like we need a quota, we r smart enough people and r known as highly intelligent and sharp in Pak. We aint Sindhis, who r known as the most Jahil and illiterates among the entire Pakistan(this isnt meant to insult them but is something everybody agrees with who has been to interior Sindh or has interacted with Sindhis in Islamabad, their IQ, their education caliber is laughable). Agha Khan Already has that quota:lol:
My cousin is a graduate from AKMU. Its a medical uni.

We Kashmiris actually Prefer studying in AJK itself and we go outside its: Islamabad/Rawalpindi, not so far away locations as Karachi. At the very most we will travel till Lahore but not beyond that.

BTW among the total population of Rawalpindi, 30% r of Kashmiris. And Islamabad has almost 60/70% Kashmiris living here. Sialkot and Lahore also has a substantial Kashmiri population living there since atleast last 200 or so years. This so called Food culture in Lahore was started by us centuries ago, and made it the Pakistan's food capital over time.

BTW this ''Yana'' isnt a Kashmiri name nor is an Islamic name. Its a Jewish name, and is used by Christians too.

''Yana is a girl's name that is Hebrew in origin. It means “God is gracious” and “He answers,” making it a spiritually rich and inspiring choice for baby.''

Yana - Baby Name Meaning, Origin and Popularity

Learn about the baby name Yana including baby name meaning, gender, origin, and more.
www.thebump.com www.thebump.com

Its a name popular among the Slavic people of Europe including Russia!
 

