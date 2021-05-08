What's new

Pakistan calls for 'thorough investigation' after seizure of over 7kg of uranium in India

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
58,679
58
92,160
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan calls for 'thorough investigation' after seizure of over 7kg of uranium in India

  • "Security of nuclear materials should be the top priority for all countries," FO said.
  • Two men in the western Maharashtra state of India were arrested for illegally possessing over seven kilograms (15.4 pounds) of natural uranium.

Aisha Mahmood
08 May 2021





Pakistan has called for a thorough investigation of the seizure of more than seven kilograms of natural uranium from unauthorized persons in India.

Earlier, two men in the western Maharashtra state of India were arrested for illegally possessing over seven kilograms (15.4 pounds) of natural uranium. The confiscated material worth around $2.9 million, is highly radioactive and dangerous to human life.

The two accused identified as Jigar Pandya and Abu Tahir were remanded in the custody of the anti-terrorism squad till May 12. Police said they are being interrogated to know the source of the seized material and where it would be sent, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) expressed serious concern and said that the security of nuclear materials should be the top priority for all countries.

"There is a need for thorough investigation of the matter as to how such sizeable quantity of uranium could become available outside any state control and identify the gaps which made this possible," FO statement said.



www.brecorder.com

Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
9,489
-5
9,385
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
lmao you could buy processed uranium off ebay a few years back... this is just uranium ore i presume? whoever stole wont be making a bomb anytime soon
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,193
7
48,219
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Michael Corleone said:
lmao you could buy processed uranium off ebay a few years back... this is just uranium ore i presume? whoever stole wont be making a bomb anytime soon
Click to expand...
It seems there is a Bangladeshi connection to it as well judging by your expert take on the matter.
 
