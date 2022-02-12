What's new

Pakistan buys loitering munition

Jf-17 block 3 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492538368663687170
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492539498646941698

There is no confirmation from any open source literature/news outlet about this purchase. We do npt rely on tweets and this whole thread is based on tweet crom an unknown source. We have to wait till we get more concrete information
 
We should produce these kamikaze drones in large numbers. Short range and medium range ones which can be utilized on our existing MRLS systems. I believe we can launch 30 small kamikaze drones of 10-20 Km range possibly even longer.

These drones would essentially loiter over its enemy, gather intelligence, and if requires target upon impact with key precision. Each drone would be small equipped with a 5-10kg of explosives.

When equipped with AI/Software overtime the data will be analyzed so the missile system will become smarter and smarter depending on every scenario of operation.


We should purchase these and invest in producing these at home with China. A minimum of hundred units.
 

