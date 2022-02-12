Pakistan buys loitering munition

We should produce these kamikaze drones in large numbers. Short range and medium range ones which can be utilized on our existing MRLS systems. I believe we can launch 30 small kamikaze drones of 10-20 Km range possibly even longer.These drones would essentially loiter over its enemy, gather intelligence, and if requires target upon impact with key precision. Each drone would be small equipped with a 5-10kg of explosives.When equipped with AI/Software overtime the data will be analyzed so the missile system will become smarter and smarter depending on every scenario of operation.We should purchase these and invest in producing these at home with China. A minimum of hundred units.