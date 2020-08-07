/ Register

Pakistan Buys Cheapest LNG (Gas) 230% Cheaper than Qatri LNG

    cheap LNG is available and GOP bought it at ~$2 mmbtu. but we are stuck with Qtari LNG at $12-15 mmbtu!

    UPDATE 2-SOCAR offers record-low spot price in Pakistan LNG buy tender


    SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - SOCAR Trading has placed the lowest offer into a spot buy tender by Pakistan LNG Ltd for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late August, according to a notice posted on the Pakistani company’s website.

    SOCAR’s offer for the cargo is about 5.74% of Brent crude oil prices, according to the document.

    This works out to about $2.20 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the cargo to be delivered over Aug. 27 to 28 and is a record low LNG price secured by the Pakistani company, Pakistan LNG said on its Twitter account.


    This is lower than the Asian LNG spot price LNG-AS for August which on Friday was estimated to be about $2.35 per mmBtu.


    Three other companies who had technically qualified for the tender placed offers ranging from 7.8% to 10.4% of Brent crude oil prices. They are Gunvor Singapore, PetroChina International Singapore and Trafigura, according to the notice.

    The prices are expressed in the document as a “slope” of crude oil prices, a percentage of the Brent crude price, and are typically a pointer for the opaque spot LNG market.

    Pakistan LNG has a separate tender to buy two LNG cargoes for delivery in September. That tender closes on Aug. 4.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/pak...rice-in-pakistan-lng-buy-tender-idUSL3N2EZ216
     
