Pakistan Bulk Buying CH-4 Killer Drones From China Posted 6 hours ago by Haroon Hayder report, Pakistan will deploy Chinese CH-4 drones, the Chinese version of the American MQ-9 Reaper, along the Line of Control (LOC) to thwart any infiltration from the Eastern border. The report has rung alarm bells in India as Pakistan is procuring CH-4 drones in bulk from China. It adds that Pakistan recently sent a 10 member team led by Brigadier Zafar Iqbal to China to finalize the minor details and initiate the procurement procedure from Aerospace Long-March International Trade Company (ALIT). Brigadier Iqbal had previously visited China in December last year to oversee the factory acceptance test of CH-4 drones. In 2018, Pakistan had also acquired 48 Wing Loong-II drones from China to consolidate its defensive capabilities. A bit about CH-4 There are 2 versions of CH-4 drones; CH-4A and CH-4B. A CH-4 drone can carry 6 weapons and has a payload capacity of 345Kgs. It can fire air-to-ground missiles from a height of 16,000 feet. https://propakistani.pk/2020/08/18/pakistan-bulk-buying-ch-4-killer-drones-from-china/ ----------