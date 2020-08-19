/ Register

Pakistan Bulk Buying CH-4 Killer Drones From China

    [​IMG]
    • report, Pakistan will deploy Chinese CH-4 drones, the Chinese version of the American MQ-9 Reaper, along the Line of Control (LOC) to thwart any infiltration from the Eastern border.

      The report has rung alarm bells in India as Pakistan is procuring CH-4 drones in bulk from China.

      It adds that Pakistan recently sent a 10 member team led by Brigadier Zafar Iqbal to China to finalize the minor details and initiate the procurement procedure from Aerospace Long-March International Trade Company (ALIT).

      Brigadier Iqbal had previously visited China in December last year to oversee the factory acceptance test of CH-4 drones.


      In 2018, Pakistan had also acquired 48 Wing Loong-II drones from China to consolidate its defensive capabilities.

      A bit about CH-4
      There are 2 versions of CH-4 drones; CH-4A and CH-4B.

      A CH-4 drone can carry 6 weapons and has a payload capacity of 345Kgs. It can fire air-to-ground missiles from a height of 16,000 feet.

    https://propakistani.pk/2020/08/18/pakistan-bulk-buying-ch-4-killer-drones-from-china/
