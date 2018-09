Pakistan, which was at the receiving end of a blunt attack by India at the UNGA for its "behaviour" towards terrorism, in its reply moved to target "Hindu extremist" RSS and the BJP.

Pakistan, which was at the receiving end of a blunt attack by India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for its "behaviour" towards terrorism, in its reply moved to target "Hindu extremist" Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Exercising the right to reply, Pakistan diplomat at the UN said that in India claims of religious superiority are perpetrated through straight patronage all across the country and claimed that "the bleeding ground of terrorism in our region are the RSS centres of fascism".Attacking BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Pakistani diplomat said that "unabashed Hindu extremist Yogi Adityanath, who openly advocates religious superiority of the Hindus, serves as the face of the largest Indian state Uttar Pradesh".Without taking BJP chief Amit Shah's name, the diplomat said that several Bengalis in Assam have suddenly made stateless and "have been called termites by a prominent Indian leader"."In illiberal India of today, there is no room for dissent," it said.Pakistan's reply came minutes after Indian diplomat Eenam Gambhir strongly hit back at Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for accusing India of 2016 Peshawar attack.In his UNGA address, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi blamed India for the terror attack in Peshawar in 2014 that killed more than 150 children. "Pakistan continues to face terrorism financed and orchestrated by India. It shall never forget the mass murder of more than 150 children in a Peshawar school, the terrible Mastung attack and others that have links with terrorists supported by India," Qureshi said.Calling it a "preposterous allegation", India reminded the new Pakistan government of Imran Khan that there was an outpouring of sorrow and pain in India following the massacre of children in 2014.Gambhir said both Houses of India's Parliament had expressed solidarity while paying respects to those killed."Schools all over India had observed two minutes of silence in their memory. The despicable insinuation made by the foreign minister of Pakistan dishonours the memory of the innocent lives lost to terrorists that day," Gambhir said.Gambhir also tore into Pakistan's claim that it has turned the tide against terrorism, saying a fact-check of this claim will give a different picture.She asked if Pakistan can deny the fact that it is the "host and patron" of 132 of the UN-designated terrorists and 22 terrorist entities listed under the UN Security Council Sanctions regimes.Yesterday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also did not mince her words in attacking Pakistan and held Pakistan responsible for harbouring terrorists. In her address to the UNGA, she said Pakistan is a country that "glorifies" terrorists and "refuses to see the blood of innocents"."[In the case of India], terrorism is not bred in some faraway land, but across our border [in Pakistan]. Our neighbour's expertise is not restricted to spawning grounds for terrorism; it is also an expert in trying to mask malevolence with verbal duplicity," Swaraj told the world body.