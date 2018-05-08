What's new

Pakistan boy arrested for threatening a girl with murder

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
927
-21
724
Country
India
Location
India
Some good news! Sixteen-year-old Ibsham Zahid has been arrested for stalking, giving rape threats and harassing a girl from Lahore, Fatima Amir Sheikh for four long years.



Zahid even attempted to kidnap the girl once in a park with his gang to showoff his superiority. Ibsham Zahid who is now arrested had been giving open rape and death threats to Fatima and her family to scare them. Here’s is the news about his arrest on Twitter.
Fatima Amir Sheikh & Ibsham Zahid case
Fatima Amir Sheikh and Ibsham Zahid case surfaced on social media. This week when users started sharing screenshots and voice notes of the boy threatening the girl.

Parhlo

‘Bad Boy’ Ibsham Zahid Arrested For Giving Rape & Murder Threats To Lahore Girl For Years
Ibsham Zahid Arrested rape threats

Image: Twitter
Some good news! Sixteen-year-old Ibsham Zahid has been arrested for stalking, giving rape threats and harassing a girl from Lahore, Fatima Amir Sheikh for four long years.

Zahid even attempted to kidnap the girl once in a park with his gang to showoff his superiority. Ibsham Zahid who is now arrested had been giving open rape and death threats to Fatima and her family to scare them. Here’s is the news about his arrest on Twitter.


Fatima Amir Sheikh & Ibsham Zahid case
Fatima Amir Sheikh and Ibsham Zahid case surfaced on social media. This week when users started sharing screenshots and voice notes of the boy threatening the girl.


Apparently, an FIR was registered against Ibsham previously. But no legal action was taken. The girl filed the FIR in 2016, and the case was pending since then. Recently Ibsham even planned to flee to Dubai.
Here’s Ibsham’s threatening voicenote after the FIR.

What a disgusting man he is? As soon as, Ibsham was exposed via social media, he began to threaten Fatima even more to stop her. He was confident that he would get bail from the courts of Pakistan.

However, thankfully this creep is now in police custody and we hope, he will be taken to prison soon.

More power to Fatima & her family
Sadly, Fatima and her family came out publicly as they had no longer trust in the system of Pakistan. In the videos shared on Twitter and Facebook, Ibsham can be seen show-offing his weapons while threatening the girl.
Here’s a detailed post by Fatima on Instagram.

www.parhlo.com

'Bad Boy' Ibsham Zahid Arrested For Giving Rape & Murder Threats To Lahore Girl For Years

16-year-old Ibsham Zahid has been arrested for harassing a girl from Lahore giving rape threats, Fatima Amir Sheikh. for four long years.
www.parhlo.com www.parhlo.com
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
13,475
-6
14,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Punjab police is pathetic and I know they even take bribes during Ramadan whilst fasting. I assure you the police are the worst.
This boy needs whipping and his father also needs whipping
 
V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
927
-21
724
Country
India
Location
India
I have seen this fellows video...he was giving threats on camera with guns by his side...his parents complained to police but no action was taken...now after all the noise on social media the culprit was arrested.
I was really surprised how he was not imprisoned all these days after giving such threats...in many countries he would have been sentenced to life by now(including india).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Protest_again Pakistan: 12-year-old boy shot for resisting rape in Multan, #justiceforzainqureshi trends online Social & Current Events 20
I In love with girl from Pakistan, Maharashtra boy tries to cross border using Google Maps Central & South Asia 68
JackTheRipper Girl Relative Cut Hands and Feet of Boy for Love Marriage in Pakistan Social & Current Events 16
F-7 Boy Propose Girl In Stadium | Only In Pakistan... General Photos & Multimedia 22
PaklovesTurkiye Pakistan Army Captain Is Giving Training Saudi Boys In Saudi Arabia | Muhammad Bin Salman Pakistan Army 6
war&peace Usman Wazeer 'The Asian Boy' packs a punch for Pakistan. Sports 3
Windjammer The Boys Are Back in Town - Pakistan Day Parade 2019 Rehearsals Pakistan Air Force 101
S Pakistan from Jinnah To Imran Khan | George Galloway & Aadam Garrie | The History Boys Pakistan History 14
M 19-year-old Hindu boy in pakistan booked under blasphemy while sister "willingly" convert to Islam Central & South Asia 13
Devil Soul Pushed out of Pakistan, an Afghan boy clung to a parrot Social & Current Events 24

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top