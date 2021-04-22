Pakistan bowlers achieve unique feat in T20I cricket

During their 11-run victory in Harare, Pakistan became the first team in T20I cricket to claim 1000 wickets22 April, 2021PHOTO: AFPPakistan has always been famous for its bowling prowess, over the years, and Wednesday’s T20I match against Zimbabwe showed another glimpse in this regard.During their 11-run victory in Harare, Pakistan became the first team in T20I cricket to claim 1000 wickets. The Men in Green bowlers achieved this feat in 168 matches.New Zealand are in second place with 855 wickets in 145 matches, while Australia have 829 scalps in 136 appearances.India and South Africa are at fourth and fifth position with 827 and 810 wickets, respectively.Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi is Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket with 97 wickets in 98 matches. Off-spinner Saeed Ajmal and pacer Umar Gul have 85 wickets, each.