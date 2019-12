Pakistan borrows $2.53b under foreign economic assistance in four months

Pakistan has received $2.5 billion as loan from multilateral and bilateral sources and commercial banks in four months. The amount is over 19 percent of the annual borrowing. The government of Pakistan had projected to borrow $12.957 billion from multilateral and bilateral creditors and commercial banks in the year 2019-20. However, borrowing from International Monetary Fund (IMF) would not be part of the $12.957 billion.