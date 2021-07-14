What's new

Pakistan: Bomb blast in Karachi

I just hope that we make these bastards pay for each and every Pakistani life they take. We know who it is, and perhaps soon it will be pay back time.
 
Mate im talking about you. The right wing indian that likes to react with love and funny reactions on FC causalties
When did I? Did I ever gave such “funny” and “love“ reactions? Or you’re going to spin that old “claim”.
 
I just returned home from independence day celebrations... That was close...

Interesting how Indians predicted this blast like they did with the stock exchange attack. PAF needs to roast some of the many Indian terrorist bases in Afghanistan. The risk of hitting Americans is near 0. Talibs can do nothing but cry if they object.
 
When did I? Did I ever gave such “funny” and “love“ reactions? Or you’re going to spin that old “claim”.
That old claim has multiple members saying the same thing. Its pretty evident you are a piece scum, right wing indian no life. Just look at your profile pics. Muh second pilot to this. You are nothing.
 
