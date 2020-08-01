/ Register

Pakistan blasphemy: Gunman shoots accused dead in court

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by DavidsSling, Aug 1, 2020

  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:33 AM
    DavidsSling

    DavidsSling FULL MEMBER

    By Secunder Kermani BBC News, Islamabad
    29 July 2020

    [​IMG]
    Image captionThe suspected gunman was identified by the authorities as Khalid - it's unclear how he brought a gun into the courtroom

    A man accused of blasphemy in Pakistan has been shot dead in a courtroom during his trial in the northern city of Peshawar.

    He had been facing charges for allegedly claiming to be a prophet.

    Blasphemy is legally punishable by death. No-one has been executed for it by the state but accusations can often lead to violent attacks.

    The victim, Tahir Ahmad Naseem, was accused of blasphemy in 2018 by a teenager.

    He was killed at a trial hearing on Wednesday morning. Video shared on social media shows his body slumped over the court's seats.

    His attacker was arrested at the scene. Another video shows him in handcuffs, shouting angrily that his victim was an "enemy of Islam".

    Mr Naseem was first accused of blasphemy by Awais Malik, a madrassa student from Peshawar. Mr Naseem had struck up an online conversation with him whilst living in the United States.

    Mr Malik told the BBC he had then met Mr Naseem in a shopping mall in Peshawar to discuss his views on religion, after which he filed a case against him with the police.

    He said he had not been present at court, and had no knowledge of the shooting. The suspect arrested for the killing has been named as Khalid. It is not clear how he managed to bring a weapon into the court premises.

    [​IMG]
    Image captionThe victim was photographed shortly after he was shot dead
    Mr Naseem was born into the persecuted Ahmadi sect, according to a spokesman for the community. But he added that he had left the sect and claimed to be a prophet himself.

    The community leader suggested Mr Naseem had been mentally ill - he had uploaded videos to YouTube claiming to be a messiah.

    Human rights groups say Pakistan's hardline blasphemy laws disproportionately target minority communities and encourage vigilante attacks. Dozens of people accused of being blasphemers have been killed by angry mobs or militants in recent years.

    In an unrelated development, a hashtag campaign accusing a user of committing blasphemy has been trending on Twitter in the country.

    But other users, concerned about the individual's safety, have been actively trying to drown out the accusations, using a separate hashtag -#btsarmypakistan - a reference to fans of the extremely popular Korean pop group BTS.

    One of those involved in the counter-trend told the BBC it was an attempt to "resist right-wing trolls taking over the internet and possibly killing someone in the process".

    Hashtags related to BTS were also used during recent Black Lives Matter protests in the US to drown out racist online counter-campaigns.

    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-53582578#:~:text=A man accused of blasphemy,is legally punishable by death.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:36 AM
    DavidsSling

    DavidsSling FULL MEMBER

  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:42 AM
    Joe Shearer

    Joe Shearer PROFESSIONAL

    Perhaps it would help the world become a better place if Israel dropped a couple of surplus nuclear devices over India and Pakistan.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 5:13 AM
    pothead

    pothead SENIOR MEMBER

    May be they should start by using Spice bombs on your house for starters..
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Aug 1, 2020 at 5:16 AM
    RAMPAGE

    RAMPAGE SENIOR MEMBER

    Everything alright, Joe? :what:
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 5:40 AM
    Joe Shearer

    Joe Shearer PROFESSIONAL

    Oh yes, absolutely.

    Do you mean about my post? That was just an irritated reaction to somebody actively trying to create trouble, fishing in troubled waters kind of thing.

    Don't forget to tag me if you post anything - ANYTHING - musical.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 5:49 AM
    Nilgiri

    Nilgiri ELITE MEMBER

    He's not Israeli just so you know. He is one of at least 3 accounts opened (one permabanned).

    It is also very unfortunate he deliberately picked a name very close to an actual Israeli member here too with this one.

    Some people have all kind of weird games they play on this forum is the summary...either on purpose by the system or left to be after some time.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 1, 2020 at 6:33 AM
    xyx007

    xyx007 FULL MEMBER

    There is another side of this move which we neglected way before. Things are not up to the mark as the US Embassy and many others like you tried to contact offered everything and rejected was the answer and now trying your best imposter prophet backed by CIA and Mossad as an innocent and using American national card. We all understand how our courts under your influence deliberately hang insolence cases. And when a Brave believer sends this Imposter prophet person to hell, then some of his compatriot's person like you also come to support the arrogant one.
    No Muslim should ever kill an imposter prophet person if the court system is able to get the death sentence for the Self claiming imposter prophet immediately. Ghazi Alum-ud-Din has passed away, but his sword is still there.
    When the pens of the judges are sold to the Muslims, the sword of Ghazi decides ...careful next time if you are planning to send any other imposter again.
     
    Last edited: Aug 1, 2020 at 7:09 AM
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 1, 2020 at 7:06 AM
    Tablukha

    Tablukha FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Can't understand why people don't leave the punishing to God.

    Surely if He created the earth and everything in it, He can be trusted to deal appropriately with an old man with delusions of grandeur.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 1, 2020 at 7:12 AM
    Vikki

    Vikki FULL MEMBER

    Haha..this joe guy wants to give an impression to pakistanis here that he is a hindus bashing india so that he stays in their good books.
     
    Last edited: Aug 1, 2020 at 7:25 AM
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Aug 1, 2020 at 7:14 AM
    RAMPAGE

    RAMPAGE SENIOR MEMBER

    Joe, I lost a very close friend to a brain tumor three weeks ago. We shared the most beautiful music each day for the last three years. Everyday I want to share something special with him, and I'm reminded that he is no longer with me. I sent his daughter a very special recording by the great cellist Gaspar Cassado of the Chopin Opus 9, No. 2. I'll share it with you as well. He would've loved the exquisite rubato. Many people love the cello, but few love it as much as he did.

     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  Aug 1, 2020 at 7:22 AM
    Tablukha

    Tablukha FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

  Aug 1, 2020 at 7:23 AM
    xyx007

    xyx007 FULL MEMBER

    Indian 100 times better than pakistan , are you sure ?
    The driver, identified as Lukman, was pulled out and brutally assaulted on the suspicion that he was smuggling cow meat in an incident with chilling echoes of the 2015 Dadri mob lynching in Noida, also very close to Delhi.
    Just like Dadri, the police were faster at sending the meat to a lab for testing than catching any one of the suspects. No arrests have been made even though the video of the incident recorded by witnesses shows the faces of the assailants. u6s22c0c_gurgaon-mob-attack-collage-ndtv-_625x300_31_July_20.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Aug 1, 2020 at 7:25 AM
    Vikki

    Vikki FULL MEMBER

    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 1, 2020 at 7:26 AM
    PradoTLC

    PradoTLC SENIOR MEMBER

    and while they are at it.. they can nuke them selves.....

    forgot this? and many others like him

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: Aug 1, 2020 at 8:11 AM
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
