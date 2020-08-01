Pakistan blasphemy: Gunman shoots accused dead in court

Haha..this joe guy want to give an impression to pakistanis here that he is a hindus bashing india so that he stays in their books.

Having said that that the worst part in india is hundred times better than pakistan in terms of unrulyness and lawfulness...Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will pale in comparison...just imagine a guy carrying a gun and entering a court room and shooting the accused in front of the judge andthe policeman...can that ever happen in india?and this joe guy wants to put both india and pak in the same category.

