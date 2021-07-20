Pakistan: Between Asia & Middle-East

see this new map:No. The answer lies at the intersection of politics, geography, and culture. Two defining feature of Middle Eastern nations is that they are Arabs and Muslims. (And even for these two parameters there are glaring exceptions.) Are Pakistanis like Arabs in their food, dress, or language? No.Let me really confuse matters: Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India could theoretically be grouped together because of the influence of Central Asian tribes beginning with the Aryan invasions/migrations starting in the second millenium BCE. These same tribes also invaded Iran (Aryan --> Iran?). In turn, various Persian empires ruled large swathes of Afghanistan and Pakistan for several centuries; South Asia, for its part, sent monks, merchants, and mercaneries. In antiquity there was a very strong Buddhist stamp in Afghanistan (South Asian influence).The point is that the current political situation helps us define regions differently at different times. If India were to revert to the political order most common in its history - a collection of dynastic states - the northernmost could credibly be grouped with Central Asia or Iran (yikes! but bear in mind that Iran has a very different civilization from Arabs) and the southernmost with Southeast Asia. (Some maps lump all of India with Southeast Asia.) This could be most easily seen in the history of North vs. South India.However, to lump Pakistan with a Middle East whose defining feature is Arab ethnicity is a bit of a stretch, IMO. Iran is lumped in the Middle East because of geographical proximity, oil/gas reserves, and religion. To extend any of that logic to Pakistan is stretching it, to say the least. In fact, the only commonality is religion.