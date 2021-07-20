What's new

Pakistan: Between Asia & Middle-East

Pakistan: Between the Middle East and Asia

Pakistan lies at the crossroads of what many people traditionally consider the “Middle East” and “Asia.Not only is it an important country in the international sphere, but so are all four of its neighbors: Iran, Afghanistan, China, and India.

Pakistan’s coastline along the Arabian Sea also brings it into close contact with the Persian Gulf nations, including Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Historically, Saudi Arabia has been Pakistan’s closest ally in the Middle East, whereas China has played that role in Asia. Recent events, however, suggest that it may be becoming more difficult—or perhaps less advantageous—for Pakistan to maintain both of these “all-weather” relationships at their past levels. The country’s complex interests and needs suggest that China will be a more suitable best friend, but this is dependent on various factors, including its relations with Afghanistan, Iran, and India. At the same time, Pakistan does not seek to cut off its important relationship with Saudi Arabia, but rather wants it to recognize that the Pakistani military will not be actively involved in Middle Eastern affairs.

In April, Pakistan’s parliament unanimously voted for the country’s neutrality in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, despite the Saudi kingdom’s efforts to the contrary. Given the close diplomatic and military cooperation between the two countries in the past, this was a significant deviation from the norm. Not only have thousands of Pakistani soldiers been stationed in Saudi Arabia in previous decades, but Pakistan has also provided weapons and training for its ally. In return for Pakistan’s military support, Saudi Arabia has often provided economic incentives such as subsidized oil and financial aid to Pakistan. Besides eliciting support for its own military at home, Saudi Arabia’s courtship of Pakistan also aims to use Pakistan’s position as a nuclear power with a large military to further Saudi interests in the Middle East. The fact that Pakistan is a non-Arab, Sunni-majority country both neutralizes its threat as a potential regional rival and guarantees a certain level of diplomatic loyalty.

Several factors explain Pakistan’s refusal to participate in the Saudi campaign in Yemen, from its own sectarian troubles to China’s growing influence in the country. First, the conflict with the Houthis is a manifestation of the Saudi-Iranian rivalry, getting entangled in which would be disastrous for Pakistan. The South Asian state has several reasons to maintain a good relationship with Iran, including the fact that they share a border. With security concerns along its borders with Afghanistan and India already, adding the Iranian border to its list of concerns is not something Pakistan wants. Additionally, the Saudi-Iranian antagonism is often understood to be a Sunni-Shia struggle, and given the level of sectarian violence in Pakistan already, it would be best not to exacerbate those tensions.

Besides considerations of internal security, the promise of Chinese-funded development may be an equally compelling reason for Pakistan to refuse to become involved in Yemen. A gas pipeline running from Iran to Pakistan, which might be extended into China, is currently being constructed; while paid for by China, the project is beneficial to all parties. Pakistan, for example, will receive enough natural gas to add 4,500 megawatts to its current electricity generation capability, which is much needed, considering the shortage of electricity there. There is also reason to believe that the Chinese played a direct role in Pakistan’s decision on Yemen: China, along with Russia and Iran, was clear about its disapproval of military intervention in Yemen to fight the Houthis. The Asian giant has strong incentives to ensure Pakistan’s economic stability given its ongoing investments in the country and would prefer for Pakistan to focus on domestic development rather than get sidetracked by a conflict abroad. According to a journalist for the Express Tribune, an anonymous Pakistani official told him that “what really helped Pakistan ‘weather the storm’ was a Chinese assurance of economic investment and assistance to the tune no Arab country—let alone Saudi Arabia—could match.”

China and Pakistan have been close allies for decades for several strategic reasons, including their mutual rivalry with India, but a recent deal between the two has dwarfed all previous ones. A few weeks after the decision to abstain from involvement in Yemen, Pakistan welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping for his first state trip to the country. During the visit, he announced the creation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a development project worth $46 billion that will connect China’s city of Kashgar to Pakistan’s port of Gwadar through roads, railways, and oil pipelines and will build infrastructure for energy generation and telecommunications. It is a promising undertaking that has the potential to uplift Pakistan, and there are signs that Pakistan is taking the opportunity seriously by addressing China’s concerns.

A major issue for the Chinese is the unstable security situation in Pakistan. In order to protect Chinese workers, the Pakistani government has taken important security measures. For example, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif promised President Xi that a new Special Security Division of some 10,000 troops will protect construction sites and workers. Indeed, Pakistani soldiers are being sent to protect their own nation’s economic interests at home instead of to fight in the Saudi-Iranian proxy war in Yemen. This move from the Pakistani leadership seems to reflect a calculated change in Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia and China. The fact that President Xi assured Pakistan after its refusal to take sides in Yemen that China would support it “in the event of unraveling of its ties with the Arab world” also points to this.

Undoubtedly, there are caveats to this change in relations, as events in both South Asia and the Middle East can dramatically influence Pakistan’s foreign policy. A change in India’s power and behavior, for example, could affect the Sino-Pakistani bond. In late May, the Indian external affairs minister referred to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as “unacceptable” due to the fact that part of the development project will pass through Pakistani-administered Kashmir, which India claims as its own territory. While China and Pakistan have both dismissed this concern, it will be important to see how far India takes the issue. Since the economic corridor is a long-term project, if the distribution of power in Asia changes significantly within the next decade or so, India could try to use its influence on China to halt construction. In that case, the Kashmir dispute would probably become an urgent international issue once again. On the other hand, if China goes through with the entire plan despite pressure from India, it would be a sign of its steadfast relationship with Pakistan and rivalry with India.

Considering a different scenario, if the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates, Pakistan may have to keep its focus westward, which would inevitably involve cooperating with Saudi Arabia and other regional players to try to stabilize the country. Pakistan is much more likely to get involved in Afghanistan than in Yemen simply because of proximity. In contrast to Afghanistan, which borders Pakistan, Pakistanis viewed Yemen as a distant issue. Saudi Arabia would necessarily be a key player if Afghanistan experiences destabilization, given its historic involvement in and relations with both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Another test of the Pakistani-Saudi relationship would occur if Iran and the United States experience a significant improvement in relations. As Pakistani physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy writes, “The Saudi nightmare is that an Iran-US rapprochement will accept Iran as a threshold nuclear state, and end US-imposed sanctions.” Because Saudi Arabia finds an Iran with nuclear capabilities to be completely unacceptable, it is possible that if the United States accepts Iran’s nuclear program, the kingdom will seek to make use of its relationship with Pakistan. That could mean anything from using Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella to deter or compel Iran to directly trying to buy nuclear weapons from Pakistan. How Pakistan responds to Saudi Arabia’s appeals in a world where Iran has nuclear capabilities would be incredibly meaningful for the future of their relationship considering how such a situation would be of dire importance to Saudi Arabia. If such a day comes, Pakistan—with its own security headache, its desire to improve its standing in the international community, and its solid partnership with China—may very well be tempted enough to stand up to Saudi Arabia and refuse.

There are powerful factors pulling Pakistan toward both Saudi Arabia and China. On the one hand, Saudi Arabia is an old ally, home to Islam’s holy cities, a large supplier of oil, and a provider of financial gifts. At the same time, China has largely outdone Saudi Arabia in catering to Pakistan’s economic interests, has supported Pakistan’s nuclear program over the years, and is a direct neighbor that also has friction with India. It is apparent that China’s pull is currently stronger, although it is not as if Pakistan can or will ‘pivot’ away from the Middle East—either soon or permanently. Saudi Arabia and other countries in that region will continue to be important partners for Pakistan because of historical, cultural, and economic reasons. The key difference, though, is that Pakistan’s military will not have to take action in the Middle East in order to get rewards from rich Arab states due to the country’s close economic and security cooperation with China.

see this new map:



No. The answer lies at the intersection of politics, geography, and culture. Two defining feature of Middle Eastern nations is that they are Arabs and Muslims. (And even for these two parameters there are glaring exceptions.) Are Pakistanis like Arabs in their food, dress, or language? No.

Let me really confuse matters: Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India could theoretically be grouped together because of the influence of Central Asian tribes beginning with the Aryan invasions/migrations starting in the second millenium BCE. These same tribes also invaded Iran (Aryan --> Iran?). In turn, various Persian empires ruled large swathes of Afghanistan and Pakistan for several centuries; South Asia, for its part, sent monks, merchants, and mercaneries. In antiquity there was a very strong Buddhist stamp in Afghanistan (South Asian influence).
The point is that the current political situation helps us define regions differently at different times. If India were to revert to the political order most common in its history - a collection of dynastic states - the northernmost could credibly be grouped with Central Asia or Iran (yikes! but bear in mind that Iran has a very different civilization from Arabs) and the southernmost with Southeast Asia. (Some maps lump all of India with Southeast Asia.) This could be most easily seen in the history of North vs. South India.

However, to lump Pakistan with a Middle East whose defining feature is Arab ethnicity is a bit of a stretch, IMO. Iran is lumped in the Middle East because of geographical proximity, oil/gas reserves, and religion. To extend any of that logic to Pakistan is stretching it, to say the least. In fact, the only commonality is religion.
 
Look, PK is a central asian country in essence which happens to end at south asia.

This is a fundamental truth. If/when the state of PK starts to act like this and improves its economic strength, then you will be a true central asian and ME regional power. Just like iran.

With CPEC, SCO and integeration into Chinese economy...the direction is already set.

The question is whether the PK gov/people realise this fact.
 
Sinopakfriend said:
Look, PK is a central asian country in essence which happens to end at south asia.

This is a fundamental truth. If/when the state of PK starts to act like this and improves its economic strength, then you will be a true central asian and ME regional power. Just like iran.

With CPEC, SCO and integeration into Chinese economy...the direction is already set.

The question is whether the PK gov/people realise this fact.
other than stan in their names and a common religion pakistan has nothing in common with Central Asia

Without a stable Afghanistan you are the mercy of China to access Central Asia
 
wiseone2 said:
other than stan in their names and a common religion pakistan has nothing in common with Central Asia

Without a stable Afghanistan you are the mercy of China to access Central Asia
You want definition of Pakistan? The answer comes from a Indian !!! Who probably has never set his foot in Pakistan.

The truth is Pakistan is at the cross roads of ME, Central Asia, South Asia and China. That is why it is at a strategic location. Turkey to the West also occupies a similar "pivotel" position. History bears testimony to this. from the meeting point of Greek civilization, Persian Civilization, Kushan Empire to Buddhist transfers along the Silk Road to China, what is now Pakistan has been in the crucible of history.

Even in modern times Pakistan was key element of the CENTO organization with Iran, Turkey and Iraq.

 
The title is incorrect as Asia contains the middle east. Just add the prefix south to Asia in the title and it will make sense.

Kaptaan said:
You want definition of Pakistan? The answer comes from a Indian !!! Who probably has never set his foot in Pakistan.

The truth is Pakistan is at the cross roads of ME, Central Asia, South Asia and China. That is why it is at a strategic location. Turkey to the West also occupies a similar "pivotel" position. History bears testimony to this. from the meeting point of Greek civilization, Persian Civilization, Kushan Empire to Buddhist transfers along the Silk Road to China, what is now Pakistan has been in the crucible of history.

Even in modern times Pakistan was key element of the CENTO organization with Iran, Turkey and Iraq.

That's the blessing for Pakistan and we should exploit to our benefit. CPEC is just one such example and that has made countless Indian insomniacs :)

Now connect all these countries through road networks, and you will have the worlds busiest trade route :)
 
AsianUnion said:
see this new map:



No. The answer lies at the intersection of politics, geography, and culture. Two defining feature of Middle Eastern nations is that they are Arabs and Muslims. (And even for these two parameters there are glaring exceptions.) Are Pakistanis like Arabs in their food, dress, or language? No.

Let me really confuse matters: Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India could theoretically be grouped together because of the influence of Central Asian tribes beginning with the Aryan invasions/migrations starting in the second millenium BCE. These same tribes also invaded Iran (Aryan --> Iran?). In turn, various Persian empires ruled large swathes of Afghanistan and Pakistan for several centuries; South Asia, for its part, sent monks, merchants, and mercaneries. In antiquity there was a very strong Buddhist stamp in Afghanistan (South Asian influence).
The point is that the current political situation helps us define regions differently at different times. If India were to revert to the political order most common in its history - a collection of dynastic states - the northernmost could credibly be grouped with Central Asia or Iran (yikes! but bear in mind that Iran has a very different civilization from Arabs) and the southernmost with Southeast Asia. (Some maps lump all of India with Southeast Asia.) This could be most easily seen in the history of North vs. South India.

However, to lump Pakistan with a Middle East whose defining feature is Arab ethnicity is a bit of a stretch, IMO. Iran is lumped in the Middle East because of geographical proximity, oil/gas reserves, and religion. To extend any of that logic to Pakistan is stretching it, to say the least. In fact, the only commonality is religion.
Good post overall.
However, thinking of India based on a binary North/South divide can be misleading. The only region of India that bears close resemblance (culturally, genetically) to Pakistan's east is NW India.
 
Yes pakistan is at a crossroads geographically but It's so annoying when people try making pakistan arab - pakistan is south asian and considered as "desi" this is not even debatable.Nothing in common with ME or central asian marauders other than religion all these central asian states(except a-stan) were part of the soviet union til 91 anyway aside from afghans once again we had no involvement with them till very recently ! and anyone who has even a little knowledge of pakistan knows certainly it's not middle eastern as if the likes of people like kuwaitis have anything to do with us. Historically/culturally/geopolitically pakistan has always been part of sub-continent and that's it.
 
The ironic thing is that people are commenting here as if they have physically visited and lived there for considerable time to experience their cultures in first hand or they are experts of history and languages.

People claiming we don't have any food common with Arabs or Turks, may I ask have you ever heard the word Pulao (Pilaaf), (seekh) shish kebab, kebab, Haleem (Daleem), Qamees-Shalwar, Sabun, Assalamu Alykum, Eid, Faluda (Faludeh), male and female names, festivals (Eids)....just a handful of examples.

If you read history most of our foods have Arabic / Central Asian /Persian origins and only the spices are different and that makes total sense what when Muslim arrived in subcontinent, they found India has a lot of spices so it did not make sense to import from elsewhere and also the abundant of spices plus local weather conditions dictated the use of higher amounts. Furthermore, Hindus (especially Jains) were and are overwhelmingly vegetarian. So all the meat related recipes which we consume have non-Indian origins and it was actually hindus adopting to their cultures rather than vice versa.
 
It is a question of self definition. How does PK people choose to define themselves..

Peoples/nations rise or fall becuase of their definition of themselves. Delustions inculded.

From outside, it looks clear as noon that PK is pivotal state...a landbridge connecting regions and civilisations.

The subcontinental state a.ka. india is just boxed in the core with no true civilisational linkage. Apart from inherting a landmass from the british colony along with its name = india.

This subcontinental sate has illegally annexed states after states...Kashmir, South Tibet, north eastern states and a host of other indpendent kingdoms and priciplaities...

But your country on the other hand emerged because of a definition...and this made the british india divide into two parts, later to become three.

As central asian and ME regional power...how you redefine yourself in the new emerging world order...will have a lasting impact on your future.

With economic development and cleaning up the security problems created by the outside trouble makers... your country can truly play a pivotal role in shaping the new world order...however, small role that may be.

All the best with your security and economic development.
 
Kaptaan said:
You want definition of Pakistan? The answer comes from a Indian !!! Who probably has never set his foot in Pakistan.

The truth is Pakistan is at the cross roads of ME, Central Asia, South Asia and China. That is why it is at a strategic location. Turkey to the West also occupies a similar "pivotel" position. History bears testimony to this. from the meeting point of Greek civilization, Persian Civilization, Kushan Empire to Buddhist transfers along the Silk Road to China, what is now Pakistan has been in the crucible of history.

Even in modern times Pakistan was key element of the CENTO organization with Iran, Turkey and Iraq.
CENTO was useless organization. Iraqi monarch was overthrown within a year. Turkey was NATO member. It lasted until the Shah reigned in Iran.

Pakistan is at the crossroads of Central Asia and South Asia. It is of zero value to anyone unless you are friendly to your neighbors.

Sinopakfriend said:
It is a question of self definition. How does PK people choose to define themselves..

Peoples/nations rise or fall becuase of their definition of themselves. Delustions inculded.

From outside, it looks clear as noon that PK is pivotal state...a landbridge connecting regions and civilisations.

The subcontinental state a.ka. india is just boxed in the core with no true civilisational linkage. Apart from inherting a landmass from the british colony along with its name = india.
India has a true civilizational linkage. Our religion is 2000+ years old. Some of our languages Sanskrit/Tamil are 2500 years old. We have reconciled ourselves with modernity.

Some Pakistanis are the one that are confused. The heart of the confusion is the worldview about religion.
 
Wow! A 2015 thread bumped!! A lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then! The regional dynamics have changed considerably. Thus, much of what the OP has reproduced is fluff.
 
