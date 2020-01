Pakistan-Belgium trade rises to €900m euros

RAWALPINDI: Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Belgium has increased to 900 million euros as Pakistan is a key beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) Plus status that provides its businessmen trade opportunities in Belgium, said Belgian Ambassador Philippe Bronchain.Meeting a business delegation, led by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik, the envoy said Pakistan should take full advantage of Belgium's unique geographical position in the European Union.He appreciated RCCI's role in promoting trade ties and close cooperation through exhibitions and business conferences.Bronchain emphasised that there should be further interaction between business communities, private sectors and chambers of commerce of the two sides to enhance trade and economic cooperation.He assured his full cooperation and support for RCCI's EU Summit and Business Conference in Brussels this year.He pointed out that Belgium was cooperating with Pakistan in the fields of energy, infrastructure, textile, dairy, poultry and education, adding that a lot of Pakistani products had the potential to find good markets in Belgium.Apart from that, the envoy said, academic cooperation was expanding with growing number of Pakistani students studying or doing research in Belgian universities as well as increasing number of partnerships between universities in Belgium and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.Speaking on the occasion, the RCCI president said there was a need to increase cooperation and contact between chambers of commerce of the two sides to promote bilateral trade. He invited the ambassador to organise a Business Catalogue exhibition at the International Rawal Expo 2020.