Pakistan becomes sugar surplus with production of 7.5m tons: Tarin

Pakistan becomes sugar surplus with production going up by 2 million tons: Tarin - Daily Times

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said on Friday that sugar production was likely to increase by two million tons from the existing production of 7.5 million tons recorded last year.In a tweet, the federal minister said, as a result, Pakistan was back to a sugar surplus country from a deficit.He said the ex-mill sugar prices were now around Rs81 per kilogram, substantially lower from last year.“The sugar production likely to increase by 2 million tons from last year to 7.5 million tons. As a result, Pakistan is back to a sugar surplus country from a deficit. Ex-mill sugar prices are now around Rs81/kg substantially lower from last year,” he tweeted.Time to export 2 million tons of sugar, will fetch $1 billion at current prices.