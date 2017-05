Pakistan becomes first foreign nation to benefit from China’s BeiDou system

BEIJING: After building the infrastructure needed to allow China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite (BDS) system to be fully used in Karachi, the company, which developed the system is now looking to provide the satellite navigation service to more countries along the route taken by "One Belt One Road" initiative.



UniStrong Science and Technology Co, a Beijing-headquartered global navigation satellite system, positioning and timing service provider, successfully established a regional BeiDou Navigation Satellite system network consisting of five base stations and one processing center in Karachi on May 21, 2014, a report published in China’s Global Times said.



This network, unlike the single point base stations already installed in countries like Thailand, marked the first time China has brought its full BeiDou system with 2-centimeter accuracy to a foreign nation, Zhang Ruifeng, head of the UniStrong's publicity department told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Groundbreaking cooperation



During Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's trip to Pakistan in May 2013, the two sides reached a consensus to create a new pattern of strategic cooperation. A joint statement on deepening comprehensive cooperation between the two countries highlighted eight areas including new fields like interconnectivity, maritime cooperation, and aviation and aerospace, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Regarding aviation and aerospace cooperation, the two sides signed an agreement to introduce BDS to Pakistan, making Pakistan the first country in the world to sign an official cooperation agreement on BDS.



Such agreements paved the way for UniStrong's project in Pakistan, and during the construction the firm experienced hospitality from the local government, Wang Yun, manager of UniStrong's product department and leader of the construction team in Karachi, told the Global Times.