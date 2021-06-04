Pakistan became 25% poorer under PTI: PML-N

A few questions, just as a layman, without any bias or anything:



1. How was the PMLN keeping the value of Rupee high?

2. What is the effect of higher imports than exports on our foreign exchange reserves?

3. What effect on the rupee does these imports and their payments have?

4. How does that effect on the Rupee affect inflation, cost of raw materials (even for exports etc.), and on payments that have to be made to IPPs?

5. What can the govt do to finance the said import bill (from where do we get the dollars to pay for imports)?

6. Under what conditions did IPPs invest in Pakistan (rate of return, interest etc.)?

7. How will we re-pay those loans, interests and rate of returns?

8. How PMLN would have dealt with Covid?

9. Is there any way to control the spread of Covid other than lockdowns?

10. What effect does the said lockdown have on the economy?

11. PMLN achieved good growth in its tenure, which sector led the growth? was there any increase in exports or export based industries?



Sincere questions, hope you will take out the time to provide well researched answers, without trolling. Thanks in advance.