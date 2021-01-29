Pakistan Beats India, US & France in COVID-19 Response
Posted 19 mins ago by Haroon Hayder
The Lowy Institute, an independent policy think tank based in Australia, has ranked Pakistan at 69th place for its performance in containing the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the Lowy Institute’s COVID-19 Performance Index, Pakistan (69) has fared better than Belgium (72), France (73), Turkey (74), Netherlands (75), Russia (76), Spain (78), Bangladesh (84), India (86), United States (94), Iran (95), Mexico (97), and Brazil (98).
COVID-19 Performance Index consists of 98 countries. China, where the virus first emerged, was not included on the index because of a lack of publicly available data on testing.
Lowy Institute has compiled the COVID-19 Performance Index on the basis of the following indicators.
- Confirmed cases
- Confirmed deaths
- Confirmed cases per million people
- Confirmed deaths per million people
- Confirmed cases as a proportion of tests
- Tests per thousand people
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Cyprus
- Rwanda
- Iceland
- Australia
- Latvia
- Sri Lanka
- Chile
- Ukraine
- Oman
- Panama
- Bolivia
- United States
- Iran
- Colombia
- Mexico
- Brazil
The Lowy Institute, an independent policy think tank based in Australia, has ranked Pakistan at 69th place for its performance
