What's new

Pakistan Beats India, US & France in COVID-19 Response

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,733
-1
6,499
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Beats India, US & France in COVID-19 Response

Posted 19 mins ago by Haroon Hayder



The Lowy Institute, an independent policy think tank based in Australia, has ranked Pakistan at 69th place for its performance in containing the COVID-19 outbreak.


According to the Lowy Institute’s COVID-19 Performance Index, Pakistan (69) has fared better than Belgium (72), France (73), Turkey (74), Netherlands (75), Russia (76), Spain (78), Bangladesh (84), India (86), United States (94), Iran (95), Mexico (97), and Brazil (98).

COVID-19 Performance Index consists of 98 countries. China, where the virus first emerged, was not included on the index because of a lack of publicly available data on testing.

Lowy Institute has compiled the COVID-19 Performance Index on the basis of the following indicators.
  • Confirmed cases
  • Confirmed deaths
  • Confirmed cases per million people
  • Confirmed deaths per million people
  • Confirmed cases as a proportion of tests
  • Tests per thousand people
Here are the top 10 performers on the COVID-19 Performance Index:
  • New Zealand
  • Vietnam
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Cyprus
  • Rwanda
  • Iceland
  • Australia
  • Latvia
  • Sri Lanka
Here are the bottom 10 performers on the COVID-19 Performance Index.
  • Chile
  • Ukraine
  • Oman
  • Panama
  • Bolivia
  • United States
  • Iran
  • Colombia
  • Mexico
  • Brazil

propakistani.pk

Pakistan Beats India, US & France in COVID-19 Response

The Lowy Institute, an independent policy think tank based in Australia, has ranked Pakistan at 69th place for its performance
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
++++++++++++++++
 
Quibbler

Quibbler

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2013
748
-12
824
Country
India
Location
India
Of course you did better. You have no national healthcare capacity. You per capita tests were laughable. There was no reporting. Practically Pakistan didn't do anything. Healthcare in Pakistan is already in shambles so that cared about the virus.
Pakistan tested an abysmal 3.5(which is also questionable) pc of it population while India tested 15 pc. Off course your cases are lower. Duh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom