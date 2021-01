Pakistan Beats India, US & France in COVID-19 Response

Confirmed cases

Confirmed deaths

Confirmed cases per million people

Confirmed deaths per million people

Confirmed cases as a proportion of tests

Tests per thousand people

New Zealand

Vietnam

Taiwan

Thailand

Cyprus

Rwanda

Iceland

Australia

Latvia

Sri Lanka

Chile

Ukraine

Oman

Panama

Bolivia

United States

Iran

Colombia

Mexico

Brazil

Pakistan Beats India, US & France in COVID-19 Response The Lowy Institute, an independent policy think tank based in Australia, has ranked Pakistan at 69th place for its performance

The Lowy Institute, an independent policy think tank based in Australia, has ranked Pakistan at 69th place for its performance in containing the COVID-19 outbreak.According to the Lowy Institute's COVID-19 Performance Index, Pakistan (69) has fared better than Belgium (72), France (73), Turkey (74), Netherlands (75), Russia (76), Spain (78), Bangladesh (84), India (86), United States (94), Iran (95), Mexico (97), and Brazil (98).COVID-19 Performance Index consists of 98 countries. China, where the virus first emerged, was not included on the index because of a lack of publicly available data on testing.Lowy Institute has compiled the COVID-19 Performance Index on the basis of the following indicators.Here are the top 10 performers on the COVID-19 Performance Index:Here are the bottom 10 performers on the COVID-19 Performance Index.