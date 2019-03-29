Pakistan Beats India in Blind Cricket Series Opener

Shiraz Asif
Published April 4, 2021
Updated about an hour ago
Pakistan posted 185 for 9 in 20 overs. — File photo
KARACHI: Pakistan began its campaign with a win over arch-rival India in the opening encounter of the Triangular Blind Cricket series played at the Bashundhara Cricket Ground, Dhaka on Saturday.
Indian captain Ajay Reddy won the toss and opted to bowl first. Indian bowlers started well by picking up two early Pakistan wickets of Zafar Iqbal (6) and Muhammad Rashid (0). But then Nisar Ali and Moin Aslam contributed 59 runs in a crucial stand to stabilize the innings. Later on, Badar Munir took the charge and scored a fiery 50 from just 27 balls by smashing four sixes as Pakistan posted 185 for 9 in 20 overs.
Chasing 186 for victory, Indian openers began their innings well but the loss of Venkatesh for 16 off Anees Javed opened the gates for Pakistan.
Debutant Muhammad Shahzaib bowled superbly to bag successive Indian batting with his spell of 2 for 13 in 4 overs. In the end, India could only manage 127 for 9 and lost the match by 58 runs. Badar Munir for his fine half-century was awarded Man of the Match.