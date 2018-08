Pakistan men’s volleyball team defeated arch-rivals India by the score 3-1 in the Quarter-final of Men’s Volleyball event at Asian Games on Tuesday.



The men in green after giving up in the first round losing it by 25-21, made a strong comeback in the play taking down the opponents in the second round by 25-21.



Pakistan scored 25 points each in next two rounds against India’s 21 and 23 points respectively.



Jehan Murad of Pakistan dominated throughout the whole game with success rate of 57.14%.



Pakistan earlier won one out of two group matches against Mongolia 3-0 to advance in the knock-out stage.



On August 20, Pakistan will face China in the 7th-10th semi-final of Volleyball event.

