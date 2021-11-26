What's new

Pakistan bashes RSS chief for 'highly provocative' remarks on Partition

1638011195795.png


  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had called for "undoing" Partition recently.
  • Pakistan has repeatedly highlighted the threat posed to regional peace and stability by the toxic mix of the extremist ‘Hindutva’ ideology, says FO.
  • "People and armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable of defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country."
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Office (MoFA) Saturday slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statement in which he called for the "undoing" of the 1947 Partition.
In a statement issued today, the Foreign Office said that this is not the first time that the RSS chief has publicly indulged in such delusional thinking and historical revisionism.
“Pakistan has repeatedly highlighted the threat posed to regional peace and stability by the toxic mix of the extremist ‘Hindutva’ ideology (Hindu Rashtra) and expansionist foreign policy (Akhand Bharat) being pursued by the ruling RSS-BJP dispensation in India,” it said.
The FO said this dangerous mindset aims to completely marginalise and dispossess the minorities in India in the internal context while on the external front, it poses an existential threat to all of India’s neighbours in South Asia.
“The world is witness to the systematic usurpation of the rights of minorities, especially Muslims, in India and the unabated repression of Kashmiris in IIOJK. The reckless misadventures of India, including in February 2019, that seriously imperilled regional peace and stability are also in front of the world.
Pakistan, the Foreign Office said, has consistently opposed India’s hegemonic impulses and demonstrated a firm resolve to thwart any aggressive designs.
“While committed to peace, the people and armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable of defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.”
Those belonging to the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS would be well- advised to refrain from making such provocative and irresponsible statements, accept the established realities, and learn to follow the imperatives of peaceful coexistence, it further added.
Something like EU is the natural destiny for South Asia once the religious zealots are the minority. Economically speaking it has a ton of benefits. The only barrier are religious people.
 
In a statement issued today, the Foreign Office said that this is not the first time that the RSS chief has publicly indulged in such delusional thinking and historical revisionism.
“Pakistan has repeatedly highlighted the threat posed to regional peace and stability by the toxic mix of the extremist ‘Hindutva’ ideology (Hindu Rashtra) and expansionist foreign policy (Akhand Bharat) being pursued by the ruling RSS-BJP dispensation in India,” it said.
Our wishy washy ruling elite and polite response written while having cup of tea. Tell the SOB's fascist Modi and this A hole
if you got the will and the courage come and get it.
Am not interested which ideology these rats believe in Hindutva or Akhand Bharat as we don't speak Hindi. The only language we do understand is defend our country and chopping off the heads if we have to go to the war. If these people are brain dead then might as loose their heads as they are not worth having them.
 
  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had called for "undoing" Partition recently.
Rasi jal gaie per ball nahin gyea.. LOL.... Daydreaming... So long deep inside they know that Pak can wipe them out from the face of the earth. This is bark for local consumption that's all.
 
Our wishy washy ruling elite and polite response written while having cup of tea. Tell the SOB's fascist Modi and this A hole
if you got the will and the courage come and get it.
Am not interested which ideology these rats believe in Hindutva or Akhand Bharat as we don't speak Hindi. The only language we do understand is defend our country and chopping off the heads if we have to go to the war. If these people are brain dead then might as loose their heads as they are not worth having them.
Calm down hero calm down... Save your energy... You have to stand in queue for getting petrol/sugar/atta/tamato etc etc..
These Indian politicians do not have any other work they just rub salt in wounds... Just ignore them and chill..
 
Calm down hero calm down... Save your energy... You have to stand in queue for getting petrol/sugar/atta/tamato etc etc..
These Indian politicians do not have any other work they just rub salt in wounds... Just ignore them and chill..
Recently Pakistan government surrendered to such people in Pakistan and it is bit really funny that they talk about india..
 
Calm down hero calm down... Save your energy... You have to stand in queue for getting petrol/sugar/atta/tamato etc etc..
These Indian politicians do not have any other work they just rub salt in wounds... Just ignore them and chill..
Better than over 4 million indians recently dying from coronavirus; 732 million indians defecating in the open and india now begging Kenya and other sub-saharn African nations for famine relief......... :azn::

Covid-19: India excess deaths cross four million, says study

Excess deaths - those above expected levels - are a measure of the overall impact of the pandemic.
At 732 Million, India Tops List on Number of People Without Access to Toilets: Report

In addition to the increased risk of disease, the lack of sanitation facilities also makes women and girls susceptible to harassment and illiteracy.
COVID-19 relief | Kenya donates 12 tonnes of food products to India

The east African country has sent 12 tonnes of tea, coffee and groundnut produced locally to the Indian Red Cross Society.
Better than over 4 million indians recently dying from coronavirus; 732 million indians defecating in the open and india now begging Kenya and other sub-saharn African nations for famine relief......... :azn::

Covid-19: India excess deaths cross four million, says study

Excess deaths - those above expected levels - are a measure of the overall impact of the pandemic.
At 732 Million, India Tops List on Number of People Without Access to Toilets: Report

In addition to the increased risk of disease, the lack of sanitation facilities also makes women and girls susceptible to harassment and illiteracy.
COVID-19 relief | Kenya donates 12 tonnes of food products to India

The east African country has sent 12 tonnes of tea, coffee and groundnut produced locally to the Indian Red Cross Society.
Suggest to check your house, please... Youy situation is not well about on open defecating to give lecture or point on other's
Open defecation: How are 22 million Pakistanis living without basic sanitation?

One in 10 Pakistanis lack access to sanitary toilets, enabling diseases like typhoid, polio, and cholera to flourish. How is the problem being addressed as Covid-19 cases spike in the country of 200...
Better than over 4 million indians recently dying from coronavirus; 732 million indians defecating in the open and india now begging Kenya and other sub-saharn African nations for famine relief......... :azn::

Covid-19: India excess deaths cross four million, says study

Excess deaths - those above expected levels - are a measure of the overall impact of the pandemic.
At 732 Million, India Tops List on Number of People Without Access to Toilets: Report

In addition to the increased risk of disease, the lack of sanitation facilities also makes women and girls susceptible to harassment and illiteracy.
COVID-19 relief | Kenya donates 12 tonnes of food products to India

The east African country has sent 12 tonnes of tea, coffee and groundnut produced locally to the Indian Red Cross Society.
Let me make it clear bro.... Pakistan is far better than India... Pls stay cool.... Your profession will be same as Imran's... All the best.
 
Recently Pakistan government surrendered to such people in Pakistan and it is bit really funny that they talk about india..
Who ever we surrender to its our internal matter shut your gab up and mind your own business.

Calm down hero calm down... Save your energy... You have to stand in queue for getting petrol/sugar/atta/tamato etc etc..
We have a decency to follow the lines and what ever we are going through we will go through. You follow your endless ques of dead's which are going to Ganges and to no where instead of giving us the advice.
 
Let this RSS man bark, as much as he can. The people like him always aspired for an "Akhand Bharat", but ended in getting a "Paakhand Bharat". :lol: :lol:
 
What a absolutely absurd idea

Partition was the best thing that could have happened to the subcontinent

it was such a good idea it needs to happen again in India to stop the inevitable crises of division and hatred


The idea that we could live alongside these idol worshipers is abhorrent

1626007763741.png
 
Suggest to check your house, please... Youy situation is not well about on open defecating to give lecture or point on other's
Open defecation: How are 22 million Pakistanis living without basic sanitation?

One in 10 Pakistanis lack access to sanitary toilets, enabling diseases like typhoid, polio, and cholera to flourish. How is the problem being addressed as Covid-19 cases spike in the country of 200...
In your indian mind is 22 million more than 732 million?................ :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl:
 
Typical useless, copy/paste reply from FO. These people need to get spanking, up your game you morons.

Challenge and mock the hindu terrorists organisations and their narrative. For instance, what these rats are moaning about partition? They, their forefathers, were first the subjects of british empire and before that , the muslim empire. Why these rats act as if they owe sub continents. They have been slaves and subjects of powers which were not hindu.

Its us the Muslims which should be moaning about partition becuase it was our empire which shrunk and reduced to the geography of Pakistan, where as these hindu terrorists got more then they bargained for.
 
