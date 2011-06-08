Pakistan-Based Software Company (CSP) Wins Top Place in Global Retail IT Awards
Pakistan-based Computing Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (CSP) has won a unique honor for the country – the “Jonathan Scutt Memorial Technical Excellence Award 2020”, awarded annually to only one out of the 115 Retail Pro Partner companies worldwide by Retail Pro International.
CSP also won the “Service Excellence Award – Middle East & Africa 2020” for the second year in a row.
CSP’s win marks the first time a Pakistani company has won this award.
Retail Pro International’s cross-platform, cross-channel Retail Pro POS and retail management software is ranked Top Retail POS in Market Share, Global Reach, Innovation, and Growth in IHL’s latest Retail Executive Advisory Program Research Study. Headquartered in Folsom, USA, the company powers around 250k POS across 130 countries.
Retail Pro’s presence in Pakistan dates to the early 2000s. Retail champions of all kinds have chosen Retail Pro as their preferred POS partner, including Sefam,
Beechtree, LUMS Pepsi Dining Centre, Chase Up Shopping City, DVAGO, MedAsk (AWT), Ehad Healthcare, Meri Pharmacy, HTL Express, Vohra & Saigol, Chen One, and many more.
CSP, part of the Taar Consulting family, is one of the 100+ business & development partners of Retail Pro International across the world and serves local as well as global customers from its 24/7/365 software support centers in Lahore and Karachi, Pakistan.
Kerry Lemos, CEO of Retail Pro International, commented, “CSP lives and breathes Retail Pro. They are passionate, solution-focused, and dedicated to excellence in every deployment and beyond, with ongoing service excellence. We are proud to partner with a team of such caliber and innovation in Pakistan.”
Pakistan’s retail market has seen continuous growth while the West has been facing a downward trend. Earning acknowledgment of technical achievement by technology leaders like Retail Pro is a strong testament to this growth in Pakistan’s retail technology industry.
“We are greatly honored and humbled to have received these most prestigious and coveted awards from Retail Pro International,” commented Arsalan Anwer, CEO, CSP. “I’d like to wholeheartedly thank our valued customers who continue to believe in us, keep us on our toes, and as a result, make us shine! It is their trust and confidence that keeps us striving for more.”
“The credit also goes to my team who sees these awards as yet another milestone in our journey towards establishing best practices and high standards in Pakistan as well as other developing retail markets. We are grateful to RPI for considering us worthy of two simultaneous awards of this stature. It is a clear testament of RPI’s unwavering commitment towards Pakistan,” he added.
Bevin Manian, VP APAC & EMEA, Retail Pro International, appreciating CSP’s efforts, said, “The CSP team’s dedication and innovative thinking has earned them both the award and reputation of a Partner who recognized and is making use of the limitless potential in Retail Pro Prism’s flexibility. It is a pleasure and honor to work with CSP in support of Pakistan’s growing retail sector.”
About Retail Pro International
Retail Pro International (RPI) is a global leader in retail management software that is recognized world-wide for rich functionality, multi-national capabilities, and unparalleled flexibility. For over 30 years, RPI has innovated retail software solutions to help retailers optimize business operations and have more time to focus on what really matters – cultivating customer engagement and capitalizing on retail trends. Retail Pro is the chosen software platform for unified commerce strategy by retailers in 130 countries. To learn more, visit www.retailpro.com
