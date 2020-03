Pakistan bars Pashtun lawmakers from travelling to Kabul

2020-03-08 | 3 hour agoMohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.The two lawmakers, Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, who also leaders of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), were at Peshawar airport when they were barred from leaving for Kabul.“We are going back as we were not allowed to fly to Kabul. FIA told us quite explicitly that the military has barred us from leaving the country,” Dawar said on Twitter referring to the Federal Investigation Agency is a border control, criminal investigation, counter-intelligence and security agency.President Ghani’s second-term inauguration is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Monday).