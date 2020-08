Pakistan bars citizens of Israel, India in outsourcing of airports

August 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD:

With a plan to set up Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), the government has placed a bar on involving citizens of Israel and India in the process of outsourcing Pakistani airports.



The defence division had expressed apprehensions and demanded that involvement of nationals from both the countries in the process of outsourcing airports should be banned.



During the committee meetings, a representative of the Ministry of Defence had sought restriction on the involvement of citizens of Israel and India to work at the country’s airports and having access to sensitive information.



It was emphasised that necessary measures should be taken through legislation so that no compromise is made on security matters. In a recent meeting, secretary defence division had clarified that in subsequent discussions with aviation division, the observations of defence division had been addressed and that it had no objection to the outsourcing process.