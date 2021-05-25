What's new

Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa's TikTok account. Her reaction is epic

Pakistan has banned **** star Mia Khalifa’s TikTok account, as she informed in a post on Twitter and said that she will reposting her short clips to the micro-blogging site henceforth. In the past, Pakistan has banned and unbanned TikTok twice.

The second ban was lifted in April over “immoral and unethical” content after TikTok offered to moderate uploads, Al Jazeera reports.

Meanwhile, Mia Khalifa refused to concede defeat after Pakistan banned her TikTok account and posted on Twitter, saying, “Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my TikTok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my TikToks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism.”


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396203572958695425


The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority imposed a ban on Mia’s account without making any official announcement. The reason behind this step has not been made clear as yet.

Mia Khalifa, in fact, was notified about the ban on her TikTok account by one of her fans, who shared the news in a post on Twitter. She was absolutely taken aback. Mia has 22.2 million followers and over 270 million likes on TikTok.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396200620990734337

Mia Khalifa has been vocal about her opinions on several matters on Twitter in the past. Earlier in May, after Israeli forces attacked the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Mia Khalifa posted several tweets and said, “I say #FreePalestine as loudly as I say ‘pray for Lebanon’.”



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392380755796393984


In February, Mia Khalifa had also tweeted in support of the farmers' agitation in India. She had shared a picture from the protests and expressed severe shock over the sequence of events in Delhi.




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356827705161879553

Mia Khalifa also has her own YouTube channel called Mia K, where she discusses several subjects including sports and fashion. She has over 8,00,000 followers. She quit the adult-film industry after just three months and relocated to Miami.



 
If you are Pakistani and you know who Mia Khalifa is - you know how to use a VPN.

Also isn't it just precious that she thinks she has a Pakistani audience for her opinions rather than her "art".
 
Why would an Indian post this on PDF thinking it would get under the skin of Pakistanis? I really dont care - neither do most Pakistani patriots.
The desperation of some Indians is so transparent. I suggest concentrate on your own nation and look at the spiral of crap you have like covid and hatred poverty and begging and ponder your thoughts on how sh1t that is rather than trying to poke a neighbor who is nothing but ecstatic not to be a part of whats today known as covid India
 
Personally I've been very supportive of a complete ban on all foreign social media in Pakistan and replace them with a locally made alternative.

Pakistan simply does not need them and China was absolutely right in how they handled this problem.

Would create a number of jobs, keep advertising revenue within Pakistan and Pakistan would gain extensive experience and technical know how that can be used towards so many other things.

I don't know why the country hasn't done it already.

It's not just this issue with pornography but a host of problems like Twitter erasing material relating to Kashmir and Palestine, Pakistan's enemies using social media to organize and disseminate lies, etc...

313ghazi said:
If you are Pakistani and you know who Mia Khalifa is - you know how to use a VPN.

Also isn't it just precious that she thinks she has a Pakistani audience for her opinions rather than her "art".
ISP's know you're using a VPN and they are easily banned if the country ever wanted to do so and I personally think it should.

ISP's can see both the IP and DNS but if they only see the IP and no DNS for the site you're visiting it = VPN.

Then you build a list of all the blocked IP's across the various ISP's and disseminate them across all the ISP's in the country.

As far as I know there's no way around this.

Pakistan can also use DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) though for things other than just blocking VPN's.
 
