Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa's TikTok account. Her reaction is epic

INDIAPOSITIVE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 7,643
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pakistan has banned **** star Mia Khalifa’s TikTok account, as she informed in a post on Twitter and said that she will reposting her short clips to the micro-blogging site henceforth. In the past, Pakistan has banned and unbanned TikTok twice.
The second ban was lifted in April over “immoral and unethical” content after TikTok offered to moderate uploads, Al Jazeera reports.
Meanwhile, Mia Khalifa refused to concede defeat after Pakistan banned her TikTok account and posted on Twitter, saying, “Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my TikTok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my TikToks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism.”
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority imposed a ban on Mia’s account without making any official announcement. The reason behind this step has not been made clear as yet.
Mia Khalifa, in fact, was notified about the ban on her TikTok account by one of her fans, who shared the news in a post on Twitter. She was absolutely taken aback. Mia has 22.2 million followers and over 270 million likes on TikTok.
Mia Khalifa has been vocal about her opinions on several matters on Twitter in the past. Earlier in May, after Israeli forces attacked the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Mia Khalifa posted several tweets and said, “I say #FreePalestine as loudly as I say ‘pray for Lebanon’.”
In February, Mia Khalifa had also tweeted in support of the farmers' agitation in India. She had shared a picture from the protests and expressed severe shock over the sequence of events in Delhi.
Mia Khalifa also has her own YouTube channel called Mia K, where she discusses several subjects including sports and fashion. She has over 8,00,000 followers. She quit the adult-film industry after just three months and relocated to Miami.
The second ban was lifted in April over “immoral and unethical” content after TikTok offered to moderate uploads, Al Jazeera reports.
Meanwhile, Mia Khalifa refused to concede defeat after Pakistan banned her TikTok account and posted on Twitter, saying, “Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my TikTok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my TikToks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism.”
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority imposed a ban on Mia’s account without making any official announcement. The reason behind this step has not been made clear as yet.
Mia Khalifa, in fact, was notified about the ban on her TikTok account by one of her fans, who shared the news in a post on Twitter. She was absolutely taken aback. Mia has 22.2 million followers and over 270 million likes on TikTok.
Mia Khalifa has been vocal about her opinions on several matters on Twitter in the past. Earlier in May, after Israeli forces attacked the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Mia Khalifa posted several tweets and said, “I say #FreePalestine as loudly as I say ‘pray for Lebanon’.”
In February, Mia Khalifa had also tweeted in support of the farmers' agitation in India. She had shared a picture from the protests and expressed severe shock over the sequence of events in Delhi.
Mia Khalifa also has her own YouTube channel called Mia K, where she discusses several subjects including sports and fashion. She has over 8,00,000 followers. She quit the adult-film industry after just three months and relocated to Miami.