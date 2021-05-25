Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa's TikTok account. Her reaction is epic

313ghazi said: If you are Pakistani and you know who Mia Khalifa is - you know how to use a VPN.



Also isn't it just precious that she thinks she has a Pakistani audience for her opinions rather than her "art". Click to expand...

Personally I've been very supportive of a complete ban on all foreign social media in Pakistan and replace them with a locally made alternative.Pakistan simply does not need them and China was absolutely right in how they handled this problem.Would create a number of jobs, keep advertising revenue within Pakistan and Pakistan would gain extensive experience and technical know how that can be used towards so many other things.I don't know why the country hasn't done it already.It's not just this issue with pornography but a host of problems like Twitter erasing material relating to Kashmir and Palestine, Pakistan's enemies using social media to organize and disseminate lies, etc...ISP's know you're using a VPN and they are easily banned if the country ever wanted to do so and I personally think it should.ISP's can see both the IP and DNS but if they only see the IP and no DNS for the site you're visiting it = VPN.Then you build a list of all the blocked IP's across the various ISP's and disseminate them across all the ISP's in the country.As far as I know there's no way around this.Pakistan can also use DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) though for things other than just blocking VPN's.