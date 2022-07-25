What's new

Pakistan-Bangladesh merger with India possible, like ‘Germany unification’, Khattar says

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,397
-6
12,941

Pakistan-Bangladesh merger with India possible, like ‘Germany unification’, Khattar says​

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made these remarks after inaugurating BJP’s national Minority Morcha training camp Monday.

NEELAM PANDEY25 July, 2022

File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar | ANI
File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that at a time when a “woman from the most backward class has got a chance to become the President” of India, neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh are witnessing “maar dhaad” (violence).

The Haryana CM made these remarks after inaugurating a three-day training camp of the BJP’s national Minority Morcha Monday. He also quipped that when “eastern and western can unite (sic), the merger of Pakistan and Bangladesh with India can also be possible”, according to a press release issued by the morcha.

While the morcha’s press release did not specify which region Khattar meant while talking about “eastern and western”, BJP insiders later told ThePrint that he was referring to Germany.

In an indirect reference to Sri Lanka, he said that the “president of a country has to run away as there is no peace”.

“Referring to the neighbouring countries, the CM said that in our country, in a democratic way, a woman from the most backward class has got a chance to become President, this is possible only in India. He said that while President Droupadi Murmu is taking oath in peace, there is a fight in Bangladesh and Pakistan, the president of a country is running away, there is no peace there. He said that we want peace and tranquility,” said the morcha press release.

Khattar further said that the main goal of the BJP is to make India “the head of the world”.

The three-day training camp for minority communities was organised at the BJP state office in Gurugram. Jamal Siddiqui, BJP’s minority morcha head, was also present at the event.

“Through this training programme, we want to strengthen our team and at the same time find unique ways of highlighting the work that the Modi government has been doing for the weaker sections of society and the minorities, especially the Pasmanda community,” Siddiqui told ThePrint.

Khattar also termed the Partition as “painful”, and said it was on religious lines. He claimed that people from minority communities were given the “minority” tag so that they do not develop a “feeling of fear and insecurity”.

theprint.in

Pakistan-Bangladesh merger with India possible, like ‘Germany unification’, Khattar says

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made these remarks after inaugurating BJP’s national Minority Morcha training camp Monday.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,928
4
9,357
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The way our elites are leading us into economic ruin, this might just be on the cards decades from now unless they wake the f up

East Germany was merged because it became economically unviable- nations live and die by economies
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
4,765
120
14,775
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Black_cats said:

Pakistan-Bangladesh merger with India possible, like ‘Germany unification’, Khattar says​

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made these remarks after inaugurating BJP’s national Minority Morcha training camp Monday.

NEELAM PANDEY25 July, 2022

File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar | ANI
File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that at a time when a “woman from the most backward class has got a chance to become the President” of India, neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh are witnessing “maar dhaad” (violence).

The Haryana CM made these remarks after inaugurating a three-day training camp of the BJP’s national Minority Morcha Monday. He also quipped that when “eastern and western can unite (sic), the merger of Pakistan and Bangladesh with India can also be possible”, according to a press release issued by the morcha.

While the morcha’s press release did not specify which region Khattar meant while talking about “eastern and western”, BJP insiders later told ThePrint that he was referring to Germany.

In an indirect reference to Sri Lanka, he said that the “president of a country has to run away as there is no peace”.

“Referring to the neighbouring countries, the CM said that in our country, in a democratic way, a woman from the most backward class has got a chance to become President, this is possible only in India. He said that while President Droupadi Murmu is taking oath in peace, there is a fight in Bangladesh and Pakistan, the president of a country is running away, there is no peace there. He said that we want peace and tranquility,” said the morcha press release.

Khattar further said that the main goal of the BJP is to make India “the head of the world”.

The three-day training camp for minority communities was organised at the BJP state office in Gurugram. Jamal Siddiqui, BJP’s minority morcha head, was also present at the event.

“Through this training programme, we want to strengthen our team and at the same time find unique ways of highlighting the work that the Modi government has been doing for the weaker sections of society and the minorities, especially the Pasmanda community,” Siddiqui told ThePrint.

Khattar also termed the Partition as “painful”, and said it was on religious lines. He claimed that people from minority communities were given the “minority” tag so that they do not develop a “feeling of fear and insecurity”.

theprint.in

Pakistan-Bangladesh merger with India possible, like ‘Germany unification’, Khattar says

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made these remarks after inaugurating BJP’s national Minority Morcha training camp Monday.
theprint.in theprint.in
Click to expand...
Abay @Black_cats ...

Kya tou aur taira ye CM chutiya hogaey ho? Don't bother. Answer is the obvious.

I don't know about you, laikin ees CM ke chati jal jaye gi, par wo din kisi aik ko daikhnay ko nahe milley ga.

Forget about Pakistan, zara Azad Kashmir ke taraf tou daikh kar dikhao.

Every few days that Defence Minister of yours gets an erection & threatens to take back Azad Kashmir. Someone outta tell him that Viagra isn't a real substitute for a real hard-on.

Discuss it on
***.jpg
- your first home...
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
11,235
-1
10,897
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Black_cats said:

Pakistan-Bangladesh merger with India possible, like ‘Germany unification’, Khattar says​

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made these remarks after inaugurating BJP’s national Minority Morcha training camp Monday.

NEELAM PANDEY25 July, 2022

File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar | ANI
File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that at a time when a “woman from the most backward class has got a chance to become the President” of India, neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh are witnessing “maar dhaad” (violence).

The Haryana CM made these remarks after inaugurating a three-day training camp of the BJP’s national Minority Morcha Monday. He also quipped that when “eastern and western can unite (sic), the merger of Pakistan and Bangladesh with India can also be possible”, according to a press release issued by the morcha.

While the morcha’s press release did not specify which region Khattar meant while talking about “eastern and western”, BJP insiders later told ThePrint that he was referring to Germany.

In an indirect reference to Sri Lanka, he said that the “president of a country has to run away as there is no peace”.

“Referring to the neighbouring countries, the CM said that in our country, in a democratic way, a woman from the most backward class has got a chance to become President, this is possible only in India. He said that while President Droupadi Murmu is taking oath in peace, there is a fight in Bangladesh and Pakistan, the president of a country is running away, there is no peace there. He said that we want peace and tranquility,” said the morcha press release.

Khattar further said that the main goal of the BJP is to make India “the head of the world”.

The three-day training camp for minority communities was organised at the BJP state office in Gurugram. Jamal Siddiqui, BJP’s minority morcha head, was also present at the event.

“Through this training programme, we want to strengthen our team and at the same time find unique ways of highlighting the work that the Modi government has been doing for the weaker sections of society and the minorities, especially the Pasmanda community,” Siddiqui told ThePrint.

Khattar also termed the Partition as “painful”, and said it was on religious lines. He claimed that people from minority communities were given the “minority” tag so that they do not develop a “feeling of fear and insecurity”.

theprint.in

Pakistan-Bangladesh merger with India possible, like ‘Germany unification’, Khattar says

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made these remarks after inaugurating BJP’s national Minority Morcha training camp Monday.
theprint.in theprint.in
Click to expand...
I may not have minded if in 1947 if the Muslim League demands were met for Muslim provinces to have autonomy.

but Nehru, Gandhi and the Indian National Congress were liars and showed their true colours.

That is why partition happended.


Too much water under the bridge now.

Even that Dr. Zakir Naik left India for Malaysia.

It shows the Hindus cannot tolerate Muslims, sorry but it is the truth.

Black_cats said:

Pakistan-Bangladesh merger with India possible, like ‘Germany unification’, Khattar says​

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made these remarks after inaugurating BJP’s national Minority Morcha training camp Monday.

NEELAM PANDEY25 July, 2022

File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar | ANI
File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that at a time when a “woman from the most backward class has got a chance to become the President” of India, neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh are witnessing “maar dhaad” (violence).

The Haryana CM made these remarks after inaugurating a three-day training camp of the BJP’s national Minority Morcha Monday. He also quipped that when “eastern and western can unite (sic), the merger of Pakistan and Bangladesh with India can also be possible”, according to a press release issued by the morcha.

While the morcha’s press release did not specify which region Khattar meant while talking about “eastern and western”, BJP insiders later told ThePrint that he was referring to Germany.

In an indirect reference to Sri Lanka, he said that the “president of a country has to run away as there is no peace”.

“Referring to the neighbouring countries, the CM said that in our country, in a democratic way, a woman from the most backward class has got a chance to become President, this is possible only in India. He said that while President Droupadi Murmu is taking oath in peace, there is a fight in Bangladesh and Pakistan, the president of a country is running away, there is no peace there. He said that we want peace and tranquility,” said the morcha press release.

Khattar further said that the main goal of the BJP is to make India “the head of the world”.

The three-day training camp for minority communities was organised at the BJP state office in Gurugram. Jamal Siddiqui, BJP’s minority morcha head, was also present at the event.

“Through this training programme, we want to strengthen our team and at the same time find unique ways of highlighting the work that the Modi government has been doing for the weaker sections of society and the minorities, especially the Pasmanda community,” Siddiqui told ThePrint.

Khattar also termed the Partition as “painful”, and said it was on religious lines. He claimed that people from minority communities were given the “minority” tag so that they do not develop a “feeling of fear and insecurity”.

theprint.in

Pakistan-Bangladesh merger with India possible, like ‘Germany unification’, Khattar says

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made these remarks after inaugurating BJP’s national Minority Morcha training camp Monday.
theprint.in theprint.in
Click to expand...
He is crying because he knows Hindus lost land. lol.
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
839
0
591
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
NEVER don't even bother to think about it, Bangladesh & Indains are so ahead in certain fields that they'll penetrate Pakistan defenses in instsant
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,928
4
9,357
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mirzah said:
It's more likely Afghanistan and Pakistan will merge in the future than Indian and Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Both are bad options, just merge us with kashmir and we are Golden

lastofthepatriots said:
Yeah... no.
Click to expand...
Society over time liberalize
You're economically devastated and your elites are clueless and garbage
You urduize your society

culmination of All these factors will lead you towards dangerous situations
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

A
Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 20,000 crore in new plant in Haryana
Replies
0
Views
175
avenuepark57
A
xeuss
Manohar Lal Khattar on Gurgaon dispute: ‘Offering namaz in open will not be tolerated’
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
171
Views
7K
peagle
peagle
B
Bangladesh minister urges India to protect minorities, says applies to all nations
Replies
13
Views
321
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
Norwegian
Lashkar Terrorist Caught, Was Jammu BJP's Minority Morcha IT Cell Chief
Replies
7
Views
419
Great Janjua
Great Janjua
B
Ukraine war, inflation cut Bangladesh’s export to Germany: German envoy
Replies
0
Views
226
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom