Black_cats said: Pakistan-Bangladesh merger with India possible, like ‘Germany unification’, Khattar says​ Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made these remarks after inaugurating BJP’s national Minority Morcha training camp Monday.











New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that at a time when a “woman from the most backward class has got a chance to become the President” of India, neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh are witnessing “maar dhaad” (violence).



The Haryana CM made these remarks after inaugurating a three-day training camp of the BJP’s national Minority Morcha Monday. He also quipped that when “eastern and western can unite (sic), the merger of Pakistan and Bangladesh with India can also be possible”, according to a press release issued by the morcha.



While the morcha’s press release did not specify which region Khattar meant while talking about “eastern and western”, BJP insiders later told ThePrint that he was referring to Germany.



In an indirect reference to Sri Lanka, he said that the “president of a country has to run away as there is no peace”.



“Referring to the neighbouring countries, the CM said that in our country, in a democratic way, a woman from the most backward class has got a chance to become President, this is possible only in India. He said that while President Droupadi Murmu is taking oath in peace, there is a fight in Bangladesh and Pakistan, the president of a country is running away, there is no peace there. He said that we want peace and tranquility,” said the morcha press release.



Khattar further said that the main goal of the BJP is to make India “the head of the world”.



The three-day training camp for minority communities was organised at the BJP state office in Gurugram. Jamal Siddiqui, BJP’s minority morcha head, was also present at the event.



“Through this training programme, we want to strengthen our team and at the same time find unique ways of highlighting the work that the Modi government has been doing for the weaker sections of society and the minorities, especially the Pasmanda community,” Siddiqui told ThePrint.



Khattar also termed the Partition as “painful”, and said it was on religious lines. He claimed that people from minority communities were given the “minority” tag so that they do not develop a “feeling of fear and insecurity”.



I may not have minded if in 1947 if the Muslim League demands were met for Muslim provinces to have autonomy.but Nehru, Gandhi and the Indian National Congress were liars and showed their true colours.That is why partition happended.Too much water under the bridge now.Even that Dr. Zakir Naik left India for Malaysia.It shows the Hindus cannot tolerate Muslims, sorry but it is the truth.He is crying because he knows Hindus lost land. lol.