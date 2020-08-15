Black_cats
Pakistan, Bangladesh discuss trade ties
Envoy cites construction, tourism as potential areas of cooperation
Our Correspondent| March 03, 2021
RAWALPINDI:
Trade and economic ties could helpPakistan and Bangladesh move forward, said Bangladesh High Commissioner Ruhul Alam Siddique.
At a meeting with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, the envoy stressed that Bangladesh attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan and there were deep historic ties between the two countries.
Highlighting the potential sectors, he said trade opportunities between Pakistan and Bangladesh could be explored in construction material, light engineering, surgical goods, sports goods, food processing, cotton yarn, tourism and pharmaceutical sectors.
The high commissioner added that trade balance between the two countries had always been in favour of Pakistan, and stood at $700 million where exports from Bangladesh to Pakistan were just $50 million.
Siddique assured the businessmen present in the meeting that his office was ready to provide all kinds of assistance to the traders seeking Bangladesh visa.
The envoy recalled that the last Joint Economic Cooperation meeting was held in 2007 and suggested that bilateral trade ties could only be enhanced with the help of regular meetings on trade.
Speaking on the occasion, RCCI President Nasir Mirza said Bangladesh was an important member of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) bloc and the chamber was ready to cooperate in exchange of delegations and holding bilateral business conferences. Identifying the areas of cooperation between the two sides, Mirza stated that bilateral ties could be promoted in the fields of tourism, education, agriculture, IT and pharmaceutical.
“Bangladeshi investors can take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan,” he emphasised.
Pakistan, Bangladesh discuss trade ties
Trade and economic ties could help Pakistan and Bangladesh move forward, said Bangladesh High Commissioner Ruhul Alam Siddique.
