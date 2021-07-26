Pakistan, Bangladesh communal as they have no Hindu leaders, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Speaking at an event where Mohan Bhagwat launched a book on CAA and NRC, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the concept of secularism needs to be defined in the context of Indian civilisation. The Assam CM added that Pakistan and Bangladesh became communal due to the absence of Hindu leaders.





Guwahati

July 22, 2021

UPDATED: July 22, 2021 10:18 IST

Pakistan, Bangladesh communal as they have no Hindu leaders, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Speaking at an event where Mohan Bhagwat launched a book on CAA and NRC, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the concept of secularism needs to be defined in the context of Indian civilisation. The Assam CM added that Pakistan and Bangladesh became communal due to the absence of Hindu leaders.