Pakistan backs China's positions on Hong Kong, ethnic minorities

August 22, 2020 (Mainichi Japan)ISLAMABAD (Kyodo) -- Pakistan on Friday expressed support for China's positions on a range of controversial issues from governance in Hong Kong and Taiwan to the country's alleged clampdown on ethnic minorities.In a strategic dialogue held in Hainan, China, Pakistan showed its continued backing for Beijing over the issues, including its handling of ethnic minorities in the far-west Xinjiang Province and the autonomous region of Tibet.China's actions to erode the freedom of Hong Kong have sparked an international outcry as the territory was promised the rights and freedoms of a semiautonomous region for 50 years after the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997.Meanwhile, the self-ruled island of Taiwan, governed separately from China since 1949, is considered a renegade province by Beijing, which endeavors to bring the island into its fold by force if necessary.China is also under fire for alleged human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang.Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi traveled to China for the meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The latest round of the dialogue came as both countries have experienced a souring of ties with neighboring India.In reference to a territorial dispute in the Kashmir region, China said it opposes "unilateral actions" that could complicate the situation, according to a joint statement released after the gathering.Beijing called for resolving the dispute through U.N. Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.The two sides also agreed to advance the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a multi-billion dollar joint undertaking for infrastructure development in the Southern Asian country.Pakistan and China also agreed to strengthen cooperation on the development of a coronavirus vaccine.China has helped Pakistan to manage its COVID-19 patients by providing needed medical supplies. The two countries are also collaborating on clinical trials for a vaccine candidate developed by a Chinese state-owned company.