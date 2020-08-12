What's new

Pakistan backs China over Hong Kong issue at UN

Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs that brook no interference by foreign forces, envoy tells UNGA


October 07, 2020

Ambassador Munir Akram addresses the meeting of the General Assembly's Third Committee on Tuesday. PHOTO: APP



Ambassador Munir Akram addresses the meeting of the General Assembly’s Third Committee on Tuesday. PHOTO: APP


UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan, speaking for 55 countries at a United Nations panel, has said that Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal matters, and underscored the importance of non-interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states – a basic international norm.

Ambassador Munir Akram, the Pakistani permanent representative to the UN, was responding to a statement made by Germany, on behalf of a group of mainly western countries, that expressed concern at the impact of China’s new national security law on human rights in Hong Kong.

“The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an inalienable part of China and Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs, that brook no interference by foreign forces,” the Pakistani envoy told the General Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural matters, on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram named the 55 countries which authorised him to speak on their behalf, and said they supported China’s “one country two systems” policy and stressed that legislative power on national security in any country rests with the state.

“The enactment of the law of the People’s Republic of China on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is a legitimate measure that ensures one country, two system goes steady and enduring, and that Hong Kong enjoys long term prosperity and stability,” he said.

“The legitimate rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents can be better exercised in a safe environment.”

China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun strongly refuted the jarring rhetoric expressed by his German counterpart, Christoph Heusgen, and those “bent on provoking antagonism”.

He categorically rejected the disinformation that some countries were spreading to discredit China and attempting to meddle in its internal affairs, using the excuse of human rights.




Kashmir is disputed land. Hong Kong is not.
It is not that simple. China agreed to one country, two systems for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong was to continue to have its own governmental system, legal, economic and financial affairs, including trade relations with foreign countries, all of which were to be independent from those of the Mainland.
 
Look how they interfere in Taiwan and Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang. All these are their targets.

Pakistan must stand with China on these issues. China is a victim of colonial oppression since ages. India is the new attack dog of the west which needs to be either tamed or shot.

Akram should also have added how some western countries who seem to care about Hong Kong brutally colonized it and a similar effort is underway.
 
It is not that simple. China agreed to one country, two systems for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong was to continue to have its own governmental system, legal, economic and financial affairs, including trade relations with foreign countries, all of which were to be independent from those of the Mainland.
Lets not go there, otherwise 26 insurgencies in India are not being highlighted enough. Problem isn't just Kashmir in India but all attention is given to it because its disputed and illegally occupied.
 
Look how they interfere in Taiwan and Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang. All these are their targets.

Pakistan must stand with China on these issues. China is a victim of colonial oppression since ages. India is the new attack dog of the west which needs to be either tamed or shot.

Akram should also have added how some western countries who seem to care about Hong Kong brutally colonized it and a similar effort is underway.
Dude India has stabbed itself in the back by boycotting Chinese products/investment... now Indias economy has dropped by far the most in the G20 at over -24%. India cant live without cheap hightech Chini Chini smart phones and laptops to do their online dirty work. Now Indians are mentally exhausted and having brain farts everyday because they dont know how to handle the situation they are in. India has the highest debt load and may also be the worlds first major world power whose debt my be considered JUNK STATUS.


Now all Chinese have to do is suffocate the Bhindi economy until they become a Chinese protege.
 
