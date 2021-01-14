What's new

Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm determination to enhance diplomatic, security cooperation

BRAVO_

BRAVO_

FULL MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
1,535
0
2,034
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The delegation led by the Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov left for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
As part of the visit the issues of developing relations between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani Naval Forces will be discussed, briefings on various spheres of cooperation will be given.
mod.gov.az

Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces delegation departed for Pakistan

The delegation led by the Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov left for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.As part of the visit the issues of developing relations between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani Naval Forces will be discussed, briefings on various spheres...
mod.gov.az mod.gov.az
Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm determination to enhance diplomatic, security cooperation


RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday had a meeting with the Commander of Azerbaijan's naval forces here at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the military's media wing said in a statement.

According to the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing diplomatic / security cooperation in various fields.

Matters of mutual interest, including defence, training, security cooperation between both countries, and the overall regional security situation were also discussed during the meeting, per the statement.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Azerbaijan and also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in the development and defence-related fields.

The COAS also commended the thorough professionalism and valour of the Azribajan forces.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's support to Azerbaijan and its sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm determination to enhance diplomatic, security cooperation

COAS Gen Bajwa commends the thorough professionalism and valour of the Azribajan forces
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Yasser76
Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan resolve to enhance cooperation, continue mutual support on national issues
Replies
11
Views
937
Musalman
Musalman
艹艹艹
Joint Communique of the Leaders' Roundtable of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Coopera
Replies
1
Views
507
oprih
oprih

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom