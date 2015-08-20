What's new

Pakistan automotive export to Belarus

"We are looking for joint ventures and trade agreements for the manufacturing of engine and hi-tech consumable parts for aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), besides targeting the Middle Eastern, Central Asian and African markets," he added.

tribune.com.pk

Belarus seeks JVs in auto sector | The Express Tribune

Honorary consul says business-tobusiness exchanges can lift bilateral ties
tribune.com.pk

This can be a huge for Pakistan but for this Pakistan needs to understand the European politics, the grievances belarus has and the opportunities associated with it. And the already established trade routes between Eastern Europe, Central Asia and North-Africa (gateway to rest of the Africa).
 
