Pakistan Auto industries are shutting down their operations

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation Cites hurdles in opening Letters of Credit for import of raw materials as reason

.,.,March 21, 2023Hinopak, which assembles and manufactures Hino buses and trucks, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.“Considering the current economic situation of Pakistan, whereby the commercial banks have been advised by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to prioritize/facilitate the imports to essential sectors only, which does not include the auto sector. Consequently, the company has been facing hurdles in opening of LCs for the import of CKDs and other raw materials,” read the notice.“Accordingly, the company is not in a position to continue with its production activities and has to temporarily shut down its chassis assembly plant from March 24, 2023 to April 04, 2023,” it added.Hinopak is a subsidiary of Hino Motors Limited Japan and the ultimate parent company is Toyota Motors Corporation Japan.