Pakistan Auto industries are shutting down their operations

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
92,614
98
149,505
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

  • Cites hurdles in opening Letters of Credit for import of raw materials as reason
BR
March 21, 2023

641950a18096f.jpg


Hinopak Motors Limited (HINO) has become the latest automaker to shut operations on a temporary basis as it faces consequences of government’s import restrictions and struggles to continue production.

Hinopak, which assembles and manufactures Hino buses and trucks, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Considering the current economic situation of Pakistan, whereby the commercial banks have been advised by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to prioritize/facilitate the imports to essential sectors only, which does not include the auto sector. Consequently, the company has been facing hurdles in opening of LCs for the import of CKDs and other raw materials,” read the notice.

“Accordingly, the company is not in a position to continue with its production activities and has to temporarily shut down its chassis assembly plant from March 24, 2023 to April 04, 2023,” it added.

Hinopak is a subsidiary of Hino Motors Limited Japan and the ultimate parent company is Toyota Motors Corporation Japan.

Pakistan’s auto industry, highly dependent on imports, has been caught in the midst of a crisis, as the SBP, after unabated rupee depreciation, imposed restrictions on the opening of LCs. Industries are facing hindrances in operations as the country’s reserves remained low.


www.brecorder.com

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

Cites hurdles in opening Letters of Credit for import of raw materials as reason
www.brecorder.com
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
92,614
98
149,505
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Auto financing dips for eighth consecutive month

  • Factors for the decline include massive hike in car prices, soaring interest rates and plant shutdowns of various assemblers
BR Web Desk
March 21, 2023

The amount of outstanding auto financing declined for the eighth consecutive month at the end of February, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed on Tuesday.

The amount stood at Rs326 billion at the end of February, registering a year-on-year decline of 8.6% or Rs31 billion. The latest outstanding auto financing figure is 1.8% lower than its January 2022 level, which witnessed auto financing of Rs332 billion.

Experts attributed a number of factors to the ongoing declining trend including a massive hike in car prices by automakers in recent months, soaring interest rates, plant shutdowns of various assemblers, and the inability of automakers to get Letters of Credit (LCs) opened by commercial banks.

At the same time, demand for price-sensitive low-end cars in Pakistan dropped significantly in February amid supply chain issues and rising vehicle prices.
 

