Ajay Bisaria, India's High Commissioner to Pakistan, was stopped from visiting the Gurdwara Panja Sahib near Islamabad on Friday, although he had the requisite permission to visit, media reports said.Bisaria wanted to visit the gurdwara as it was his birthday and he had gone to pray there after getting the necessary documents. He was accompanied by his wife.India summoned Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner and lodged a strong protest over the denial of access. A strong protest was also registered by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad over the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.