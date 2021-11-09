Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Sports
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Pakistan - Australia Series in Pakistan
Thread starter
ghazi52
Start date
30 minutes ago
ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
68,040
77
108,746
Country
Location
30 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
P
Australia to tour Pakistan for full series in March 2022
Patriot forever
Yesterday at 7:42 AM
Replies
2
Views
133
Yesterday at 8:19 AM
RealNapster
Afghanistan wants to host Pakistan cricket team for ODI series
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 22, 2021
Replies
7
Views
571
Sep 23, 2021
Arulmozhi Varman
A
Some players may not be ‘comfortable’ touring Pakistan, says Australian skipper
INDIAPOSITIVE
Yesterday at 8:00 PM
Replies
8
Views
152
Yesterday at 8:45 PM
Deltadart
England cricket chief Tom Harrison flies to Pakistan for meetings with PCB chairman
ghazi52
Yesterday at 3:17 AM
Replies
1
Views
168
Yesterday at 5:57 PM
Verve
B
Ramiz Raja slams ‘western bloc’ after England abandon Pakistan tour
Baby Leone
Sep 21, 2021
2
3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Sep 23, 2021
maithil
M
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
‘Imran Khan is crushing the poor’: anger rises as inflation grips Pakistan
Latest: Pak_Sher
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
A newly-released picture shows a large group of Indian soldiers captured by China PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020
Latest: siegecrossbow
11 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
After Pakistan, China also skips meet on Afghanistan hosted by India
Latest: HttpError
16 minutes ago
World Affairs
Indian Army Uploads Desperate Video for Bihar Regiment to Up its Morale After Galwan Valley Beating
Latest: lonelyman
16 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Malala celebrated Nikkah ceremony at home
Latest: JackTheRipper
19 minutes ago
General Photos & Multimedia
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Concepts / Ideas for the Pakistan Navy
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
22 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Army Chief Visits HIT
Latest: Aesterix
53 minutes ago
Pakistan Defence & Industry
Pakistan’s full spectrum deterrence keeps Indians away
Latest: R Wing
Today at 1:20 AM
Pakistan Strategic Forces
Heavy Industry Taxila Testing an Indigenous Artillery Gun !
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
Today at 1:18 AM
Pakistan Defence & Industry
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: spectregunship
Today at 1:01 AM
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
‘Imran Khan is crushing the poor’: anger rises as inflation grips Pakistan
Latest: Pak_Sher
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
PM ‘drops’ plan to seek IMF chief’s help on $6b deal
Latest: Crimson Blue
20 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is married
Latest: Trango Towers
21 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
New Zealand vs England - Semi Final, World Cup 2021
Latest: Trango Towers
22 minutes ago
Sports
Semi-Final Pakistan vs Australia
Latest: AsianLion
26 minutes ago
Sports
Military Forum Latest Posts
China delivers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan
Latest: Trango Towers
24 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
China’s fourth 13,000 tonnes Type 055 destroyer to enter service next month, sources say
Latest: Shotgunner51
37 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
Cold War Series
Latest: dexter
Today at 1:38 AM
Military History & Tactics
K
Growing Naval Imbalance Between Expanding Chinese and Aging US Fleets
Latest: K_Bin_W
Today at 12:42 AM
Naval Warfare
D
Elbit Systems’ UK Subsidiary Awarded $100 Million Contract to Provide Electronic Warfare Capabilities to the Royal Navy
Latest: dani191
Yesterday at 9:40 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
A newly-released picture shows a large group of Indian soldiers captured by China PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020
Latest: siegecrossbow
11 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Indian Army Uploads Desperate Video for Bihar Regiment to Up its Morale After Galwan Valley Beating
Latest: lonelyman
16 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Chill Bangladesh Thread
Latest: leonblack08
33 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Cracks seen in the flyover pillar
Latest: IblinI
37 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
T
2020 Gave India a Sharp Lesson on the Chinese Military. When Will Indian Generals Take Heed?
Latest: tower9
Today at 1:41 AM
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Sports
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom