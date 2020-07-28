/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Pakistan Attempts To Convert Historic Lahore Gurdwara Into A Mosque, India Lodges Strong Protest

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Andhadhun, Jul 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM.

  1. Jul 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM #1
    Andhadhun

    Andhadhun FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,724
    Joined:
    May 10, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 700 / -28
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Pakistan Attempts To Convert Historic Lahore Gurdwara Into A Mosque, India Lodges Strong Protest

    Jul 28, 2020 01:51 PM

    [​IMG]Pakistani PM Imran Khan (pic via Twitter)

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday (28 July) lodged a strong protest against Pakistan's plan to convert a historic Lahore Gurdwara into a Mosque.

    As per a report in Times of India, the Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan - where Asthan Bhai Taru Ji made the supreme sacrifice in 1745 has now been claimed as a spot for the Masjid Shahid Ganj.

    The historic significance of the Gurdwara means that it is a revered site of the minority Sikh community leading to calls for ensuring justice.

    Stepping into the matter, the MEA has expressed grave concerns over Pakistan's plans and lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan High Commission.

    "India expressed its concerns, in strongest terms, on this incident and called upon Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures. Pakistan was also called upon to look after the safety, security, wellbeing of its minority communities including protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage", MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava was quoted as saying.

    https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/lahore-gurdwara-to-be-made-mosque/articleshow/77210319.cms
     
  2. Jul 28, 2020 at 3:56 PM #2
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,278
    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +35 / 69,894 / -33
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Good work by Pakistan if true
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Jul 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM #3
    Andhadhun

    Andhadhun FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,724
    Joined:
    May 10, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 700 / -28
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    LOL. What about Khalistan 2020 ? :devil:

    https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...into-mosque/story-d9j7Eh28BkGumDAb9AVbHP.html

    Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
    Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan is a historical shrine built at the spot where Bhai Taru Singh was injured fatally in 1745.
    INDIA Updated: Jul 28, 2020 09:28 IST
    [​IMG]
    hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
    Hindustan Times, New Delhi
    [​IMG]
    Through a tweet, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urged External affairs minister S Jaishankar to convey Punjab’s concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT file photo)

    Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condemned attempts to convert a historic gurdwara into a mosque in Pakistan’s Lahore and called upon the Centre to communicate the state’s concerns to the neighbouring country.

    Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan is a historical shrine built at the spot where Bhai Taru Singh was injured fatally in 1745.

    “Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into mosque. Urge @DrSJaishankar to convey Punjab’s concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence,” Singh tweeted.

    India has already lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the issue.

    “A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan high commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singhji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan, has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a mosque,” Anurag Srivastava, said the external affairs ministry’s spokesperson, said on Monday.

    “The gurdwara is a place of reverence and considered sacred by the Sikh community. This incident has been viewed with grave concern in India. There have been calls for justice for the minority Sikh community in Pakistan,” Srivastava said.

    He added that India had expressed its concerns in the strongest terms on this incident and called upon Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures.

    Pakistan was also asked to look after the safety, security and well-being of its minorities, including the protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage.

    This was the latest in a string of protests made by India over the treatment of Pakistan’s minorities, especially Hindus and Sikhs.
     
  4. Jul 28, 2020 at 4:03 PM #4
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,278
    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +35 / 69,894 / -33
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Khalistan is a pipe dream

    Sikhs would remain cannon fodder for hindus. That is their fate. So a good work done here by Pakistan. If it is true
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  5. Jul 28, 2020 at 4:04 PM #5
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,442
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,383 / -20
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Are there any sikhs living in the vicinity of the Gurdwara or is it an abandoned building?
     
  6. Jul 28, 2020 at 4:07 PM #6
    Andhadhun

    Andhadhun FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,724
    Joined:
    May 10, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 700 / -28
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    That is a shame since ISI has poured in a LOT of money for spinning this propaganda of Khalistan Referendum 2020 :P

    Amriki dollar , Kanadian dollar and British pound all paid from pakistani pockets.

    That is good money down the drain.
     
  7. Jul 28, 2020 at 4:10 PM #7
    Max

    Max ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,129
    Joined:
    Nov 3, 2014
    Ratings:
    +7 / 10,873 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Mosques converted into Sikh Gurdwaras

    Earlier this year in an unfortunate incident a scuffle took place at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Indian media covered it widely and called it an attack. What they covered with less intensity was the fact that the main accused was later arrested by Pakistan under a non-bailable section of their Anti-Terrorism Act.

    Conspiracy theories went round on social media and prominent Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa went so far to say that the incident was an “open declaration” to convert the shrines (gurdwaras) into mosques.

    What the Akali Dal leader perhaps failed to see while making the statement was that there are several mosques in India that have been converted into gurdwaras.

    Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the incident and assured his countrymen that he will have zero tolerance against those involved in it.

    Will the Akali Dal leader be able to say something like that especially about mosques that have forcibly been converted into gurdwaras. This is not an all-inclusive list, it lists only the most prominent examples.

    Jama Masjid, Meham, Haryana
    [​IMG]
    Jama Masjid Meham
    The Jama Masjid of Meham dates back to the era of the Mughals. It was constructed primarily using Kankar blocks. The mosque was converted fairly recently into a gurudwara. The Arabic calligraphy once adorned its high ceilings and arches has been coated over with paint. The exact construction date of this mosque is still up for debate as one inscription states that it was built in 1531 AD, during the reign of Emperor Humayun well as another inscription states that it was built during the rule of Emperor Aurangzeb in 1667-68 AD.

    Coordinates: 28°58’02.9″N 76°17’31.0″E

    Photo Source: Center for Art and Architecture, American Institute of Indian Studies

    Gol Masjid, Amritsar, Punjab
    Sharifpura was a Muslim enclave in Amritsar. During the Partition of India, the area was home to a huge Muslim refugee camp and bore witness to some of the most horrifying tales of the partition. Though this mosque has been used as a gurdwara for decades now, it is still referred to as the Gol Masjid and even its accompanying lane is sometimes referred to as Gol Masjid Wali Gali (the lane of the round mosque).

    Coordinates: 31°37’54.5″N 74°53’03.9″E

    Photo Source: Save The Mosques Of India/Facebook

    Khail Bazaar Jama Masjid, Panipat, Haryana
    [​IMG]
    The city of Panipat has witnessed battles that have changed the course of Indian history. Babur’s decisive victory over the Lodhis happened here marking the beginning of what would become one of history’s greatest empires. The city is home to several iconic mosques including the Jama Masjid of Khail Bazaar, which has now been converted into a gurdwara. Its three ribbed domes rise high above the dense marketplace and its central arch with its decorative iwan bear testimony to its Mughal influence.

    Coordinates: 29°23’26.9″N 76°58’35.4″E

    Photo Source: Prabjhot Singh/Google Maps

    Purani Masjid, Gidranwali, Haryana
    [​IMG] Gidranwali is a small village with just over 200 families residing in it as per the last census. Historically it was home to a large Muslim population who prayed their five daily prayers at the principal mosque of the village, which has also turned into a gurdwara now. The pre-partition mosque’s towering minarets are a sight to behold.

    Coordinates: 30°04’32.5″N 74°00’12.6″E

    Photo Source: Minta Click/Google Maps

    Jama Masjid, Farrukhnagar, Haryana
    [​IMG]
    After founding the town of Farrukhnagar in 1732 AD, Mughal Governor Faujdar Khan went on a building spree. He constructed magnificent structures within this town of which he was later declared the Nawab. One such structure is the Jama Masjid that is now being used as a Sikh gurdwara and Hindu temple as per historian Rana Safvi. The mosque originally had two minarets, today only one of them survives.


    This pig should answer about this first and then bark.
     
    Last edited: Jul 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  8. Jul 28, 2020 at 4:10 PM #8
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,278
    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +35 / 69,894 / -33
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Don't worry about our money. We are spending more money on this mosque now and I love it

    Tell srivavstav jee to come and kiss our as$ since we don't care about his protest
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  9. Jul 28, 2020 at 4:16 PM #9
    Andhadhun

    Andhadhun FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,724
    Joined:
    May 10, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 700 / -28
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    lol. I love it too :enjoy:

    It helps me remind people why we needed CAA and how those who oppose it are hateful Bigots :lol:

    I will share you fantasy of Indians kissing your arse with srivastav jee.
     
  10. Jul 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM #10
    Chakar The Great

    Chakar The Great SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,664
    Joined:
    Apr 25, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 983 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    Ireland
    If its true than its really sad and shouldn't happen.


    But India protesting???? Same country building Ram Mandir after demolishing a mosque??




    I understand why this propaganda by India, as Modi is inaugurating Ram Mandir construction on 5th Aug, they want to keep Pakistan quiet. Its all part of hybrid war, to push Pakistan back and go defensive.
     
  11. Jul 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM #11
    DESERT FIGHTER

    DESERT FIGHTER ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    45,743
    Joined:
    Jan 1, 2010
    Ratings:
    +114 / 87,811 / -22
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Indian media is trash, dont believe their bullshit.
    While Pak is building/renovating 400 temples and looking after minority sites, these monkeys are killing theirs and destroying mosques and churches.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  12. Jul 28, 2020 at 4:21 PM #12
    Andhadhun

    Andhadhun FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,724
    Joined:
    May 10, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 700 / -28
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India




     
  13. Jul 28, 2020 at 4:25 PM #13
    IceCold

    IceCold PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    15,713
    Joined:
    May 1, 2007
    Ratings:
    +7 / 17,496 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    We dont have diplomatic relations who is India expressing concerns too? 52" breast local consumption i suppose.
     
Similar Threads
  1. arp2041

    Truce violations: India lodges strong protest with Pak

    arp2041, Jun 24, 2012, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    8
    Views:
    1,027
    Alfa-Fighter
    Jun 24, 2012
  2. pkuser2k12

    India lodges 'strong protest' with Pakistan over Kashmir attack

    pkuser2k12, Aug 6, 2013, in forum: Pakistan's Internal Security
    Replies:
    42
    Views:
    3,190
    EyelessInGaza
    Aug 10, 2013
  3. FalconsForPeace

    Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over unprovoked firing

    FalconsForPeace, Oct 26, 2016, in forum: Strategic & Foreign Affairs
    Replies:
    5
    Views:
    33,142
    Bombermanx1
    Oct 26, 2016
  4. SuvarnaTeja

    India lodges strong protests with Pakistan, China over Azad Kashmir bus service

    SuvarnaTeja, Nov 1, 2018, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    24
    Views:
    778
    AndrewJin
    Nov 1, 2018
  5. protickler

    Mosques converted into Sikh Gurdwaras

    protickler, Jun 13, 2020, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    18
    Views:
    919
    Buddhistforlife
    Jun 13, 2020
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 32 (Users: 13, Guests: 19)
  1. Ahmad Bhutta ,
  2. _NOBODY_ ,
  3. Sal12 ,
  4. Phantom. ,
  5. Waterboy ,
  6. Gul_Khan_Peshawar ,
  7. Pakistani sipahi ,
  8. Shafsins ,
  9. Lone Nazi ,
  10. Goenitz